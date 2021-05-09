When and what time is SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4 and who are the competitors?





This is the program that makes I’m A Celebrity like a walk in the park and it’s back for another series. SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 this weekend as more audience members are put to the test as they experience the brutal selection regime used by the elite unit British Army Special Forces. This year, 21 men and women leave the comforts of their homes and head out into the Scottish wilderness, to undergo what Management Staff (DS) consider their most difficult and ruthless selection course in the six-year history of the program. . The DS will push rookies to their limits and beyond, with the introduction of some extreme tasks never before experienced on a SAS: Who Dares Wins selection course. Training recruits to recognize how to respond to chemical warfare attacks, the DS will expose them to a CS gas attack, but how will they react? In addition, the group will also have to abseil 130 feet from an oil rig in near freezing water and be forced to restrain their assault on the Redman. Additionally, they will find themselves operating against night vision equipment as they tackle a task in pitch darkness. Head Instructor Ant Middleton and his management team, Foxy and Billy, are joined this year by a new DS, Melvyn Downes. The 56-year-old former SAS agent spent 24 years in the service of the British Army, including 11 years in the SAS. SAS’s new series: Who Dares Wins premieres Sunday, May 9 at 9 p.m. on Channel 4. And here’s a look at the new hires … Justine





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 3 Age: 19 Profession: independent Hometown / region: Originally from Brescia, Italy but now lives in Truro, Cornwall Lauren





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 7 Age: 31 Profession: Head of the Sport and Fitness channel Hometown / Region: St Helens, Cheshire Esther





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 8 Age: 28 years old Profession: Beautician / Dancer Hometown / region: Ascot Rebecca





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 11 Age: 43 Profession: Lawyer and owner of a personal training gym Hometown / region: Bristol Reanne





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 12 Age: 29 years old Profession: personal trainer / coach Hometown / region: From Huddersfield but lives in Leeds holly





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 13 Age: 32 years old Profession: Circus artist / Project manager Hometown / region: Manchester living in Derby Shireen





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 17 Age: 28 years old Profession: Entrepreneur, owns beauty clinics and a technology start-up Hometown / Region: North London, originally from Pakistan Tyler





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 18 Age: 28 years old Profession: Online fitness coach Hometown / Region: Carlisle, Cumbria Hannah





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 20 Age: 36 Profession: Lawyer Hometown / region: Hampshire Phoebe





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 21 Age: 30 years old Profession: telecoms account manager Hometown / region: Farnham, Surrey Ricky





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 1 Age: 40 years old Profession: firefighter Hometown / Region: London John





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 2 Age: 39 Profession: tattoo artist Hometown: Brighton Sean





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 4 Age: 31 Profession: sports teacher and year leader Hometown: Manchester Jake





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 6 Age: 28 years old Profession: Works in the fitness industry City of birth: London DJ





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 9 Age: 35 Profession: salon owner Hometown: Bedford Kieran





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 10 Age: 25 years old Profession: Dental engineer / electrician From: South London / Now living in Cornwall Jamie





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 14 Age: 41 Profession: business owner Hometown: Rugeley, staffs Alan





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 15 Age: 37 Profession: personal trainer City of birth: Bristol Connor





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 16 Age: 30 years old Profession: professional Irish dancer Hometown: Newtownards, (outside Belfast) Northern Ireland Adam





(Image: Pete Dadds / Channel 4)

Recruit: 19 Age: 34 years old Profession: PMP Recruitment Warehouse Supervisor / Commercial Actor / Part-time Model From: Cardiff







