Dublin RDS gets a facelift as filming for Disney’s Disenchanted set to take place

Dublin’s RDS gets a makeover as it transforms into the setting for a hit Disney movie starring Hollywood actors Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

The A-list stars are already in quarantine in Ireland and are preparing to film the new film Disenchantment in the coming weeks.

And the town of Enniskerry in Co Wicklow will be cordoned off for 11 days in June as it is transformed into a giant complex.





Work in Enniskerry on a set for the upcoming Disney movie Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted.

the Sunday world may reveal interior scenes will be filmed at RDS Dublin, which has seen builders create giant structures in the works.

Dempsey and Adams are believed to be staying in rented mansions in the south Dublin area, picking up a leaf from Matt Damon’s book, when he spent several months here on two trips to Ireland to shoot his new film.

The previous 2007 film Enchanted cost $ 70 million to make and the new production is believed to have a similar cost. The last film took 280m at the box office.

Enniskerry is being transformed into a ‘Disney wonderland’, with a castle and several other structures being built.

Dempsey (55) took to social media to share his excitement to be here.

The actor, who is best known for playing Doctor Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy, stars alongside Oscar-nominated actress Adams in the romantic fairytale comedy sequel.

The father of three, Dempsey, has spent the last few days admiring the beautiful local landscapes.





Patrick on one of his walks here. Patrick on one of his walks here.

On Instagram Stories, he posted a video showing him walking down a country lane, with the caption: “This place is amazing.” He also posted two photos on his grid, the first of which he simply captioned: “Ireland!”

The second is a selfie showing the actor in front of a field of grazing sheep.

Amy Adams (46), who also filmed Leap Year here, announced on Instagram on Thursday that they were in Ireland to film Disenchanted.

“Hi everyone. I’m in Ireland getting ready to start filming the Enchanted sequel, which I’m very excited about,” the mother-of-one said.

Disney launched a casting earlier in the year for trained dancers of all ages, shapes and sizes to participate in the film. The production will move to Los Angeles in August.

The original film saw Adams play the animated Princess Giselle, who is transported to the real world of New York City. There, she falls in love with cynical divorce lawyer Robert Phillip (Patrick Dempsey).

Idina Menzel and James Marsden reprise their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward, and they will be joined by Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays and Yvette Nicole Brown, with Rudolph reportedly playing the villain.

The film is set 10 years after the first film, with Giselle “finding herself questioning her happily ever after life and accidentally triggering life-changing events in the real world and in Andalasia”.

Previous credits from director Adam Shankman include the Hairspray remake, The Wedding Planner, Rock of Ages, and the Step Up film series.

