Entertainment
Dublin RDS gets a facelift as filming for Disney’s Disenchanted set to take place
That’s a far cry from the free badges and stickers for the schookids at the Spring Show.
Dublin’s RDS gets a makeover as it transforms into the setting for a hit Disney movie starring Hollywood actors Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.
The A-list stars are already in quarantine in Ireland and are preparing to film the new film Disenchantment in the coming weeks.
And the town of Enniskerry in Co Wicklow will be cordoned off for 11 days in June as it is transformed into a giant complex.
the Sunday world may reveal interior scenes will be filmed at RDS Dublin, which has seen builders create giant structures in the works.
Dempsey and Adams are believed to be staying in rented mansions in the south Dublin area, picking up a leaf from Matt Damon’s book, when he spent several months here on two trips to Ireland to shoot his new film.
The previous 2007 film Enchanted cost $ 70 million to make and the new production is believed to have a similar cost. The last film took 280m at the box office.
Enniskerry is being transformed into a ‘Disney wonderland’, with a castle and several other structures being built.
Dempsey (55) took to social media to share his excitement to be here.
The actor, who is best known for playing Doctor Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy, stars alongside Oscar-nominated actress Adams in the romantic fairytale comedy sequel.
The father of three, Dempsey, has spent the last few days admiring the beautiful local landscapes.
On Instagram Stories, he posted a video showing him walking down a country lane, with the caption: “This place is amazing.” He also posted two photos on his grid, the first of which he simply captioned: “Ireland!”
The second is a selfie showing the actor in front of a field of grazing sheep.
Amy Adams (46), who also filmed Leap Year here, announced on Instagram on Thursday that they were in Ireland to film Disenchanted.
“Hi everyone. I’m in Ireland getting ready to start filming the Enchanted sequel, which I’m very excited about,” the mother-of-one said.
Disney launched a casting earlier in the year for trained dancers of all ages, shapes and sizes to participate in the film. The production will move to Los Angeles in August.
The original film saw Adams play the animated Princess Giselle, who is transported to the real world of New York City. There, she falls in love with cynical divorce lawyer Robert Phillip (Patrick Dempsey).
Idina Menzel and James Marsden reprise their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward, and they will be joined by Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays and Yvette Nicole Brown, with Rudolph reportedly playing the villain.
The film is set 10 years after the first film, with Giselle “finding herself questioning her happily ever after life and accidentally triggering life-changing events in the real world and in Andalasia”.
Previous credits from director Adam Shankman include the Hairspray remake, The Wedding Planner, Rock of Ages, and the Step Up film series.
Download the Sunday World app
Download the free app now for all the latest Sunday news, crime, Irish showbiz and sports. Available on Apple and Android devices
Sunday world
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]