Victoria Beckham Left Embarrassed After Daughter Assumes She’s Making Cocktail At 7am | Entertainment

Victoria Beckham was embarrassed after her daughter assumed she was making a cocktail at 7 a.m.
The former Spice Girls singer took to social media to share this funny exchange with her youngest child – nine-year-old Harper Seven, whom she has with husband David Beckham – after Harper spotted her in brewing a drink in the blender before heading to the gym in the morning and wondering if these were frozen margaritas rather than the protein shake she was actually making.
She shared a video of herself making the drink, when Harper can be heard asking from the back, “What’s this? Is that a frozen margarita?”
And Victoria later added another video, showing the protein powder she was using to prove it wasn’t a cocktail.
She captioned the photo on her Instagram story: “Love how she just assumed!”
Meanwhile, Victoria confessed that her children thought their mother was “too cool” in the 90s.
The fashion designer – who also has Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16 – revealed: “It’s funny my kids have been sending me pictures of me since the ’90s. “Mom, you were so cool! I thought I was cool … I’m not sure what they are thinking now. “
Victoria had previously revealed that she felt “really proud” of her sons.
She said: “I feel really proud of our boys because they turn out to be really good men. They work hard and they’re nice, and being nice is the key now. I think everyone should be nice. – there are so many horrible things going on in the world. As for boys, they must always have respect for themselves, for others, for girls. Our boys had the greatest respect for everyone. “
