The Pursuit of Love: Meet Lily James’ BBC Cast in Dominic West











May 9, 2021 – 8:27 PM CEST





Francesca shillcock

All-new drama The Pursuit of Love begins Sunday night – meet the full cast here



The pursuit of love is the next hot show everyone is talking about. The three-part drama, which begins Sunday night on BBC One, follows two cousins, Linda and Fanny, in their twenties in wartime Britain as they seek to find true love and marriage – but go for it in very different journeys to get there. .

MORE: Lily James Can Totally Relate To Her ‘Passionate’ Role In New Drama The Pursuit of Love

The synopsis further explains, “Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a stable life and Linda decides to follow her heart to increasingly wild and scandalous places. As social and political divisions divide the nation, their divergent choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and about the mystery of the human heart. ”Sounds awesome, doesn’t it?

In addition to a great story, the racy new period drama features a star-studded cast that will undoubtedly make the series even more popular. Meet the list of actors appearing in The pursuit of love …

Loading the player …

WATCH: BBC’s The Pursuit of Love – Official Trailer

Lily James as Linda Radlett

Downton abbey and Mamma mia Star, Lily james, plays Linda Radlett – a “free-spirited, passionate, impulsive” character who takes quite a different approach to finding a husband than her cousin, Fanny.

Speaking to the BBC about her new role, Lily admitted that she can relate to elements of Linda. “I was drawn to the story because the two women are so related but so different,” she began, adding, “The choices she makes sometimes are hard and quite brutal but I instinctively feel that I understand her and love her deeply. I recognize her. a lot of me in it. “

MORE: Everything You Need To Know About Lily James And Dominic West’s Racy New Period Drama

Emily Beecham as Fanny Logan

Fanny Logan is played by Emily Beecham. As well as being a central character, Fanny also acts as the narrator, educating viewers about the trials and tribulations she and Linda face in their quest for romance. Fans will recognize the BBC’s Emily The village and the movie Little Joe. She is also set to appear in the upcoming live-action remake of Cruella.

Dominic West as Uncle Matthew

Uncle Matthew is, as Dominic West puts it, a “frightening patriarchal figure”. He’s Linda’s father and Fanny’s hated uncle. Dominic is perhaps best known for his longtime role on HBO. Thread and The case.

However, he has also appeared in many films such as Testament de la jeunesse, Johnny English Reborn and should appear in the next Downton after. It has also been reported that he will play Prince Charles in Netflix series five and six. The crown.

MORE: Sanditon’s Theo James Makes Surprise Announcement – And Fans Are Devastated

MORE: Outlander Star Teases Potential Comeback Ahead Of Series Six

Andrew Scott as Lord Merlin

Lord Merlin is the Radletts’ neighbor and somewhat different from Uncle Matthew. Andrew Scott describes him as “daring and free with his attitude towards love, life, sex and art”.

Fans will know Andrew from his role as Hot Priest in Chip bag but he also appeared in 1917, Sherlock, James Bond and Its dark materials.

Emily Mortimer as Fanny’s mother, The Bolter

Emily Mortimer plays the wayward mother of Fanny, who abandoned her daughter to be raised by her aunts, in The pursuit of love – but she also serves as a director. In addition to her work behind the camera, she has appeared in major films like Shutter island and The Return of Mary Poppins.

Dolly Wells as Aunt Sadie

Linda’s mother and Fanny’s aunt Sadie are played by Dolly Wells. Dolly will be known to TV fans for her BBC work Dracula, and she also starred in the movie Pride and prejudice and zombies.

Annabel Mullion as Aunt Emily

Aunt Emily is the one who raised Fanny when her mother, nicknamed The Bolter, left her behind. Annabel Mullion is the star who plays her on screen, known for her other TV credits such as Patrick Melrose, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and ITV Victoria.

Assaad Bouab as Fabrice De Sauveterre

Fabrice De Sauveterre is a wealthy French duke played by Assaad Bouab – whom you might recognize from the recent success of Netflix, Call my agent! He also appeared in Netflix Messiah and had a small role in Peaky Blinders.

MORE: The True, Brutal Story Behind Netflix’s New Thriller Things Heard and Seen

Freddie Fox as Tony Kroesig

Tony Kroesig begins his journey in history as a student at Oxford who catches Linda’s attention before he becomes a politician. Freddie Fox is the actor who plays him, who has appeared on shows like White House Farm, the Crown (like Mark Thatcher) and Great.

Freddie comes from a family of thespians. His father, Edward Fox, and mother, Joanna David, were both esteemed actors and his older sister is Silent witness and Delicious star, Emilia Fox. His cousins ​​are Lewis actor turned politician Laurence Fox and Jack Fox – who appeared in Fresh meat and Dracula.

Beattie Edmondson as Louisa Radlett

Another star of the series with a famous family is Beattie Edmondson, whose parents are none other than comedy legends Jennifer Saunders and Ade Edmondson. In The pursuit of love, Beattie plays Louisa Radlett, Linda’s older sister.

Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.