Lisa Kudrow shares rare photos of her son in honor of his birthday

Lisa Kudrow celebrates her son’s 23rd birthday! In honor of her only child with husband Michel Stern, the former Friends star shared three rare photos of her son, Julian, on Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

In the first photo, Kudrow, 57, shared a screenshot from one of their FaceTime calls where she smiles in the top corner as her son’s face is cut from nose down. In the following snap, the 23-year-old appears to be staring into the distance as they speak. To wrap up the post, in the last slide, she shared a photo of her son showing a smile straight to the camera. (We see so much his mom in him!)

FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY !! @juls_magewls, she captioned the birthday post.

Jennifer Aniston rang the bell, commenting, “Happy birthday, Juls !!! It feels like yesterday that you arrived.”

Julian Stern.

Courteney Cox also commented on a little love, simply writing “Happy Birthday Julian !!”

Kudrow was pregnant with Julian during seasons four and five of Friends, when her character Phoebe acted as a surrogate for Frank Jr., and his wife, Alice.

In an interview with People in 2018, she recalled how adorable her castmates were while she was pregnant, even involving Julian in some pre-show rituals before she was born. She explained that she and her co-stars Aniston, Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc would reunite before filming each episode to wish each other good luck. So while she was pregnant with Julian, they sent him good wishes by default!

The six of us would do a little backstage joke and just say: Alright, put on a good show, I love you love you love you love you, she recalls. And when I was pregnant, then they would say: “Good show, I love you, you love you, you love you, little Julian! Because we knew it was a boy and that was his name.

Lisa Kudrow.

She added later, so nice they included my little fetus in the clique.

The cast’s close relationship has extended beyond the boundaries of the series. Over the years, they’ve all come together, hosting their own mini-reunions to maintain their friendship. Aniston even joined Instagram in 2019 sharing a selfie with the entire cast as an inaugural post.

Last September, Aniston, Cox and Kudrow played a gag on Jimmy Kimmel on the 72nd Emmys show and found themselves onscreen, claiming they had always been roommates in real life.

In January 2020, the three women gathered for an evening, captured on Anistons Instagram.

Hi girls across the hall, she captioned the post, referring to the fact that Coxs’ character Monica and her character Rachel lived across from Perrys Chandler and LeBlancs Joey.

Kudrow shared a few snaps from the night alone Instagram, writing in the caption, Bliss. And more happiness #goodgirlfriends.

The show, which ended over 17 years ago, is still due for its reunion, which has been postponed three times due to the pandemic. The unscripted special will bring all six stars together in front of the camera for the first time since the show ended in 2004. The special will feature cast members sharing memories of their time over the 10 seasons of the show. iconic sitcom.

Despite the delays, Kudrow revealed earlier this year that the long-awaited reunion is definitely going on and that she has already filmed a segment for it!

“I’ve already pre-shot something for this, so we’re definitely doing it, because I’ve shot a little something before,” Kudrow told Rob Lowe on a recent episode of his podcast, “Literally! With Rob Lowe.”

She later clarified that it wasn’t a reboot, adding, “It’s not, like, a scripted thing. We don’t represent our characters. It’s us who come together, which doesn’t happen. a lot and has never performed in front of other. people since 2004, when we stopped. “