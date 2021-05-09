New behind-the-scenes video features double stunts in Aciton





Now that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is over, Marvel fans were treated to a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes content. Not only the last episode of Marvel Studios: assembled reveal a lot of interesting information about the production, but we’ve also seen plenty of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the show’s cast and crew. The stunt team was particularly active on social networks and Dave macomber, who served as the show’s fight coordinator and stunt coordinator, recently took to Instagram to share an epic look at the fight between Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker. Now Aaron Toney, who was Anthony Mackie’s double, is sharing new videos of the same fight. “Some #bts of a cute little thumber that was done in Cap, Bucky, Falcon’s fight on #falconandthewintersoldier. More info on running this setup later, but just wanted to yell at @ 91divad who tested just about every gag I ended up doing and was always willing to help me with my stuff. You helped make Falcon the best it could be too little brother. Thanks ☺️👊🏾 Like still the stellar job of the master @davemacomber at the helm of the ship while our amazing rigging team led by @ mhugghins24 and #ralfkoch make sure things are perfect and safe. And @jeaton_ is always there with the love of touch positive 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Love my #squad, “Toney wrote. You can check out his video below: This week, Toney also shared a few photos of himself with Mackie. “With the main man. @Anthonymackie,” he wrote. You can check out these photos below: Recently, The falcon and winter SoldierThe director, Kari Skogland, spoke to ComicBook.com and described some of the action of the series. “Well, in the case of theft, I’ve studied a lot what’s on the internet in terms of different action groups jumping from planes or parachutes or, you know, the kind of GoPro world that is, I think. , very experiential. So I wanted us to feel like we were with [Falcon]”, Skogland shared.” And so, in relation to being, you know, looking at him, I wanted to feel like we were flying with him. And that’s what these cameras and this aesthetic taught us. I guess we’ve evolved understanding that this is what it is. It is therefore a particular aesthetic. And so it was hard to put that on all of our guys jumping from planes in squirrel costumes and things. But we had a great team. “ Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney +. Note: If you purchase any of the independently chosen awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.







