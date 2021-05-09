Ben Affleck honors ex Jennifer Garner on Mother’s Day





Ben Affleck has nothing but love for his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Affleck, 48, paid tribute to Garner, 49, on Mother’s Day by sharing his gratitude for the ‘Yes Day’ star and all she does for their children. “So happy to share these kids with you. The luckiest parents in the world. Thank you for all the good you do. Happy Mothers Day. Love, their father,” Affleck wrote on Instagram. In addition to the sweet note, Affleck has shared a series of rare family photos over the years. While Garner has opened up on parenting, the co-parents are careful to respect the privacy of their children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. In some photos the children’s backs are facing the camera, but in the photos where they are facing the camera, Affleck has blurred their faces. In one picture, the family is dressed up as characters from “The Wizard of Oz,” presumably for Halloween. Garner disguised as Glenda the Good Witch and Affleck poses as a tin man. Violet in Dorothy’s iconic blue dress, while Seraphina was the Scary Crow and little Samuel was the Cowardly Lion. Fans commented on the sweet message wishing Garner a Happy Mother’s Day, while noting how nice it was to see Affleck show his appreciation for the mother of his children. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck chat outdoors on February 27, 2020 in Los Angeles. Images BG004 / Bauer-Griffin / GC “It’s really sweet and a great example of co-parenting. Good for both of you!” one person wrote. “Classy and classy man,” added another. Garner opened up to TODAY last year about what it was like to slow down and spend more time at home during the pandemic. It’s okay to be at home, and I’m thankful that I found ways to connect remotely while we can still sleep in our own beds at night, she said. I think there are a ton of really nice silver liners. And my kids were very busy too, so it’s nice to be home and to be all together.







