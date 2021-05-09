Rozal Khan, the success story of the youngest Bollywood star.





Rozal Khan, the beautiful glamorous new princess of Bollywood, originally belongs to a small town in Gorakhpur. Since her childhood, she has always been inclined to work in the theater and the film industry. Like many others in the small town, she was very fascinated by the big Bollywood stars be it Madhuri Dixit nene, Aishwarya Rai, the 80s superstar Nilam, all of them inspired her. She was heavily influenced by Neelam’s stylistic acumen and delicate personality with a sophisticated acting sense. To put it more clearly, she wanted to be the next Neelan in the Bollywood industry in the 1920s. Her career path was marked by her desires and with the support of her mother from an early age. It wasn’t until she was 5 that she decided to walk a ramp and take part in most shows as a child actress. At the age of 7 she was in Delhi to get more Bollywood assignments, modeling assignments, Adv shoots and short commercials, from there her career growth took her to the industry. glamor in Mumbai. She has been in Mumbai for 5 years, she has been a main model of fashion brands like Levis, Willis lifestyle, she was proud to participate in Ms. Diva India, Salaam Delhi 2015 beauty pageant, her achievements as a model and actor is huge. With her versatile skills and versatile talent, she has also been a fashion choreographer in big cities like Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Delhi. Her abilities as an actor evolved in the process, she knew how to act from the start, however, to shape her expressiveness and become a well-groomed actor, she decided to learn commercial theater at Sai Gurukul Acting Academy, under the direction of M.. Rupesh Rai, her Honored Guruji of Delhi, posted that she hit many commercials, commercials, TV shows, her ad – “Super Height” which was a powdered health supplement for the waist did great business , her great personality and nice shaped cut made her suitable for most commercials and short films. As she moved around Mumbai, several doors opened for her. “Blessed are those whose special parents as Mother plays an important role in making their careers,” says model-turned-actress Rozal Khan. Born into a conservative family in the small town of Gorakhpur, she had not been successful if her mother had not been her backbone and inspiration. Rozal Khan’s gratitude for his mother’s support and caring nature is endless. Gone are the days when children were grateful to their parents, Rozal Khan is an exception to this rule. Her morals and values ​​are still old school, thanks to her mature upbringing and the loving and nurturing family atmosphere her mother created. Her Bollywood career is shining brightly with her recent film – Hazarat Ganj – in which she plays a lead role, she also has another Bollywood blockbuster ready to release called Stage Singer. Rozal khan also gave a scorching performance in his latest music album – “Muskurana tera” and “saath rahunga”, sung by Faiz Anwar. This Bollywood star rocker is only 20 years old and seems to have started her career at a very nascent age of 14 to 15 years old. May Rozal Khan see a glorious career in Bollywood. Posted on May 9, 2021

