10 Bollywood celebrity retrospective photos of lavish bashes launched by Mukesh Ambani and his family





Celebrity photos of Bolly de bashes launched by Mukesh Ambani Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are known to launch some of the biggest strikes in India. High level events are filled with music, glitz, glamor and of course celebrities. Whether it’s Aakash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement party or Isha Ambani’s engagement, one thing that is constant is the presence of Bollywood celebrities. In 2018, billionaire Mukesh Ambani hosted a post-engagement party for his eldest son Akash Ambani who proposed to his girlfriend, Shloka Mehta, in Goa. The night was a starry affair and was followed by the who’s who in the industry. Likewise, the same year, the Ambani organized a party to celebrate the engagement of Isha Ambani – daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani – with Anand Piramal – son of the great industrialist Ajay and Swati Piramal of the Piramal group, who, too, saw a galaxy of Bollywood stars descend to the Mumbai event. The family even flew to Udaipur for the pre-wedding celebrations where a host of Bollywood actors including Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and the Bachchans, among others, were seen. Here are 10 Bollywood celebrity retrospective photos of lavish bashes launched by Mukesh Ambani and their family Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were one of the celebrities who attended the pre-wedding celebrations. By the way, Priyanka and Nick were married earlier in the year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen with her daughter Aaradhya, attending the wedding in Udaipur. Shah Rukh Khan was seen looking dapper in white at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, who were among the first to arrive at Ambani-Mehta’s wedding, shook a leg in the baaraat procession with the groom Akash and his mother Nita Ambani. Amitabh Bachchan (Photo: Instagram / mukesh.ambaniii) Mika singh (Photo: Instagram / mukesh.ambaniii) Anil Kapoor (Photo: Instagram / mukesh.ambaniii) Rajinikanth (Photo: Instagram / mukesh.ambaniii) AR Rahman (Photo: Instagram / mukesh.ambaniii) Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji (Photo: Viral Bhayani) Abhishek Bachchan Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai even served food at Mukesh Ambani’s daughter’s wedding.







