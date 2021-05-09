Marvel Fan Creates A Real, Functional Iron Man Helmet





Marvel fan shares video of his re-enactment of the Iron Man helmet that actually opens like in the movies – it’s even wearable!

Marvel fan just created a 'real' job Iron Man helmet. Iron Man has become an iconic character in pop culture. Since his debut on the big screen in 2008 Iron Man, the famous superhero has become the face of the Marvel brand. The success of the first Iron Man The film spawned a whole cinematic universe that continues to be one of the most prolific film franchises in movie history. Although Tony Stark died inAvengers Endgame, his character's legacy continues to live on in the hearts and minds of fans around the world. Iron Man remains relevant today thanks to cosplays and fans trying to recreate his costume in real life. There are dozens of videos on the internet of people trying to create a real Iron Man costume, including everything from his armor to his helmet and even his heads-up display in augmented reality. Ultimately, it takes a true Tony Stark-level genius to create a working Iron Man costume. Many have tried, but many have also failed. Related: Iron Mans Legacy Still Shaping The MCU In Phase 4 However, one of those fans on Reddit was able to create a life-size replica of Iron Man's helmet. User Abb_elites posted a video of a shiny gray helmet that actually slips on like Iron Man would in the movies. It's very impressive and incredibly precise. The user also notes that the headset is actually portable which makes it not only cool but also functional. Watch a video of the headset in action, below: The fact that fans are still trying to bring the MCU's Iron Man costume to life after 13 years indicates how well Robert Downey Jr. played that role. It's been two years since Stark died and fans still want to remember him by spending hours recreating his costume. Downey says he's done playing Iron Man, but it must be great to see how much people still care about the role and how he performs. If Iron Man made a comeback, he could appear as a voice assistant like Jarvis or Edith. That way, Downey could return as a character without belittling the sacrifice Tony made. Avengers: End of Game. Perhaps, like Edith, Stark's voice assistant could help Peter Parker on future missions. Or maybe he could help Iron Heart, a new character featured on his own show at Disney + in the near future. In the comics, Iron Man was a mentor to Iron Heart, so there's a priority here. In any event, to the knowledge of the public, Robert Downey Jr. Iron Man Despite this, his legacy lives on thanks to dedicated fans who are willing to spend hours crafting their own iron costumes, much like Tony Stark himself. More: All 25 Marvel Movies and TV Shows: Latest News, Announcements & Revelations Source: Abb_eliten / Reddit









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos