Asha Negi wants to swap her everyday bag with THIS Bollywood actor; find





Popular TV celebrity Asha Negi was asked in a 2019 interview if she could swap her bag with someone who owns it? The actor was quick to respond with the name of Bollywood fashionista, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Read along to find out more about what the actor said. A glimpse of Asha Negi's bag In a segment with Pinkvilla titled " What's in My Bag? Asha Negi answered candidly to many questions related to her bag. When asked who she would like to swap her bag with, Asha Negi took the name Sonam Kapoor and gave the reason why she thought Sonam might have the hottest things in her bag and that she might also have the most fashionable bag, so why not! The actor was also asked about the bag she would steal if stuck on an island and what are the three things that are most important to her in her bag. The video started with Asha being asked about the lock she had on her bag to which she replied that it was just the design of the bag. The actor also wore his black shoulder bag that the actor had previously featured on Asha Negi's Instagram feed. The actor also mentioned that if given the chance, she would love to steal Blake Lively's bag. The actor also revealed that she always carried a pen and journal with her and whenever she felt stressed out, she wrote down the thought in her journal for her to recover. She further mentioned that the three most important things in her bag are her house keys, her phone and her lip balm. About Asha Negi's TV shows and projects Asha Negirose rose to fame thanks to her appearances on popular TV shows likeBade Acche Lagte Hain, Pavitra Rishta, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere DarmiyaanandKumkum bhagya. The actor played a central role in Anurag Basu's Ludo which was also her Bollywood debut and also debuted in the digital space with Baarish and was later seen in his suite. Asha was last seen in the 2020 web series Abhay 2 in which she played the role of Sonam Khanna, journalist.







