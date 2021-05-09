Behind-the-scenes photo of Jupiter’s legacy shows bloody aftermath of epic battle

Now that Jupiter’s legacy hit Netflix, giving fans something to binge on throughout May, behind-the-scenes snapshots of the series are starting to surface online. One of the images is courtesy of Tenika Davis, the actor behind The Flare II in the series. On Sunday morning, Davis shared a picture of herself and other stars on the show smiling in front of a green screen.

Considering that most of the superheroes are bloodied and have a green screen involved, it’s likely that this photo was taken at some point during the filming of Blackstar’s massive fight at the start of the series. “To all the amazing group of SUPER talent who put in endless hours of work on this # 1 show across the world… THANK YOU,” Davis shared on Instagram. “You make things seem easy. Love and respect.”

Should netflix give Jupiter’s legacy a sophomore outing, Mark Millar says his comic book series should be a good model for the series’ future. This includes a major death that did not find its place in the first batch of episodes.

“We know where we’re going. I mean the books are a good model. You know the books are all there for us so … we have a very rough plan, but we know it all depends on, hopefully. , not to get too arrogant, for the audience to react the way we think they are, but we feel good, ”Millar told JK Schmidt of ComicBook.com.“ It feels like people are going to like this; the response so far has been incredible. So it really feels like it’s got a lot of likes, I think. So, yes, we like it. I mean, we talk privately all the time about what we’d like to do, but nothing can be formal until we have our numbers.

The series is an adaptation of the first two stories from the comic book – Jupiter’s legacy and Circle of Jupiter. Next month a third volume will be launched, called Requiem of the legacy of Jupiter.

“I wanted a comeback story for all of these characters and also the future of where all the descendants were going to be and everything. So that’s the descendants story. You know, so it was four volumes.” Millar added. “Until now, we have made the past, we have made the present. And now the story is going to be a generation into the future which is so much fun to play with. So now you know, a huge, tens of millions of people are going to find out who Chloe and Hutch are. So Chloe and Hutch’s kids are going to be really interesting to see them. So that’s where we start, the children of Chloe and Hutches. And there is quite a resolution in the scene. was really the island? Because we never had that explained, where did it all happen? What was the story really about? The last 12 issues explain it all. “

Jupiter’s legacy is now streaming on Netflix.

