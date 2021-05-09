Bollywood Celebrities – COVID-19 | Bollywood celebrities who donated money for COVID relief: who contributed how much





Bollywood Celebrities Who Donated Money For COVID Help | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore to Delhi-based cricket NGO Gautam Gambhir Tamil actor Ajith, who was filming for Valimai, before he was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donated Rs 1.25 crore Anushka Sharma donated Rs 2 crore to fundraising project Away from the big screen, Bollywood actors and actresses have become real life superheroes, many of them showing up to help people as the country grapples with a deadly second wave of the COVID-pandemic 19. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Sushmita Sen and others have gone above and beyond in their attempts to reach those in need of help as the country faces a serious shortage of beds, medicines and oxygen supply. A number of these superstars have also provided financial assistance to COVID. Here’s which star helped fight the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donated Rs 2 crore Anushka and Virat recently announced their Ketto fundraising initiative via a video on social media. The couple also donated Rs 2 crore to a fundraising project, which will raise a total of Rs 7 crore to support the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Hrithik Roshan donated Rs 11.10 lakh Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan donated $ 15,000 (around 11.10 lakh) for a fundraiser started by international author and podcaster Jay Shetty to help India fight the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hrithik joined international stars Will and Jada Smith, Ellen DeGeneres, Brendon Burchard and Camila Cabello, among others, to contribute to the fund. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raised almost Rs 4 crore Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas had asked her fans to help with the COVID-19 crisis. And with the mutual support of all their followers, the duo managed to generate almost Rs 3,84,40,757 (Rs 3,84 crore). The actress had shared videos and posts on social media, urging fans to donate to the fundraiser that would help Indians receive essential medical supplies. Sharing a moving video from London, she wrote: “India, at home, is suffering from the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we must all help! People are dying in record numbers. There is disease everywhere, and it just continues to spread and kill at great speed and on a large scale. “ Salman Khan donated over Rs 3 crore Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is donating Rs 1,500 each to 25,000 workers in the film industry, including makeup artists, technicians, stuntmen and scout boys. The Bollywood superstar was also instrumental in distributing 5,000 food packages and organizing meal kits for frontline workers in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore Another Bollywood biggie, Akshay Kumar donated a sum of Rs 1 crore to cricketer Gautam Gambhir, the Delhi-based NGO to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The former cricketer-turned-politician thanked the actor in a gratitude tweet. Akshay responded, saying he looks forward to better times. Ajith Kumar donated Rs 1.25 crore Tamil actor Ajith, who was filming for Valimai, before he was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has donated Rs 1.25 crore in total to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor donated 50 lakhs for the PM Cares fund of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 50 lakhs for the relief fund of the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and also gave 25 lakhs for the welfare of the employees of the FEFSI. Ajay Devgn helped raise Rs 1 crore Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has partnered with Brihanmumbai City Council (BMC) in Bombay to set up intensive care units for patients. Devgn, along with other producers, also helped raise Rs crore, through its New York foundations, to help BMC build a 20-bed emergency facility in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 7 lakh Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has contributed Rs 7 lakhs to the relief fund of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the resumption of work related to COVID-19.







