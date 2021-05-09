Disney Imagineer Responds to Snow White Race Controversy





Disney’s Imagineer Jim Shull responds to criticism surrounding Snow White’s new turn of Disneyland’s Enchanted Wish, which features a new ending.

A longtime Disney Imagineer has responded to the controversy surrounding the updated version of Disneyland’s Snow White’s Enchanted Wish ride, which ends in a controversial kiss between the Princess and Prince Charming. Imagineer Jim Shull shared his thoughts on Twitterreposting a screenshot of a FOX News article with the headline “Canceling Snow White’s Cultural Targets,” as reportedDeadline. RELATED: Disneyland Reveals Costumes For The Avengers Campus Actors Considering the fact that cultural shifts occur over decades, it has to be recognized that in the context of the tale the film is based on, the ride is accurate. People are of course allowed to dislike the story, but the Imagineering team did a spectacular job! #Disney pic.twitter.com/3aXFkNvHv4 – Jim Shull (@JimShull) May 5, 2021 “Considering the fact that cultural shifts occur over decades, it has to be recognized that in the context of the tale the film is based on, the ride is exact,” Shull wrote alongside the image on Twitter. “People are of course allowed to dislike the story, but the Imagineering team did a spectacular job!” Snow White’s original ride was called The Chilling Adventures of Snow White and ended with a scene in which the Evil Queen was seen dying. It recently reopened as Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, and now features an ending that involves Prince Charming giving Snow White “the kiss of true love” in the hopes of awakening her from eternal sleep. Criticism of the change arose after the publication of an SFGATE article written by theme park critics Katie Dowd and Julie Tremaine. In their review, Dowd and Tremain point out the non-consensual nature of Snow White being kissed while she sleeps. RELATED: Marvel’s New Captain America Gets His Own Disneyland Date “Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney films is a major issue? What to teach kids what to kiss, when it hasn’t been established whether both parties are willing to kiss each other. engage, isn’t it OK? ” the authors asked. “It’s hard to see why 2021 Disneyland would choose to add a scene with such old-fashioned ideas of what a man is allowed to do to a woman, especially since the company is currently focusing on removing problematic scenes from rides like Jungle Cruise and Splash. Mountain. “ Disneyland announced in June 2020 that it would renovate and rename its popular Splash Mountain due to its connection to Southern song, a 1946 animated film that was criticized for its racial stereotypes. The new version of Splash Mountain will be inspired by the 2009 The princess and the Frog, which takes place in New Orleans and features Disney’s first black princess. Earlier this year, the theme park confirmed it would remove racist elements from its Jungle Cruise, which debuted at Disneyland in 1955. Problematic features of the river safari-style ride include racist cartoons of the Indigenous Peoples. Disneyland recently reopened for the first time since the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown began. It is currently open at 25% of its capacity and is only accessible to residents of California. KEEP READING: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Undergoes Big Change to Meet COVID Protocols Source: Deadline Street Fighter: Why is Blanka’s skin green?

