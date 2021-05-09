Gigi Hadid, John Legend and more celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day on Instagram

Actors, politicians and musicians celebrate all the mothers who raised them. Sunday May 9 many celebrities shared the mother’s day tributes on social media, many seeking to honor the special role their own mothers have played in their lives and send their best wishes to matriarchs around the world. Big stars such as Gigi Hadid, Kristen Bell, Khlo Kardashian and John Legend were among those who shared special messages about motherhood.

Instagram has been inundated with heartfelt photos and posts to celebrate Mother’s Day. Even celebrities who usually aim to keep their privacy out of the spotlight couldn’t help but highlight the mothers who made them who they are on this special day. Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, who posted fierce and loving woman photos who taught her everything, to those like Kristen Bell, who just wanted to wish moms a good day, the day did not go unnoticed. Some like former President Barack Obama, who shared a cute photo of his wife Michelle Obama to honor the day honored the mothers of their children and all they do to help them raise them.

The special bond shared between mothers and their children transcends fame, and celebrities took the opportunity to show their gratitude to moms with these moving messages.

Kristen bell

Kristen Bell shared a funny post posing with a Muppet and wishing good luck to all who hold and use this wonderful mom energy.

Priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared a tribute to her mother, Madhu Akhouri Chopra, and her stepmother, Denise Jonas, saying that the two are amazing women who lead by example every day.

Reese witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon shared a rare photo of her fierce and loving mother Betty, who is kind and strong. It seems the mother-daughter duo have so much in common!

Gigi hadid

Gigi Hadid celebrated both her own mother, Yolanda, and the milestone of becoming a mother herself this year.

Kris jenner

Kris Jenner, famous mom, shared return photos of all his family to celebrate Mother’s Day. Jenner also shared a few photos of her daughters with their own children, including Kim, Khlo, Kourtney and Kylie.

Khlo kardashian

Khlo Kardashian had a tribute in exchange for mom Kris Jenner. Without you were nothing, she wrote to the famous matriarch of the family.

Jennifer lopez

J. Lo documented three generations of her family in a Mother’s Day slideshow on Instagram, posing with her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, and daughter, Emme.

Barack obama

The old one POTUS thanked Michelle Obama to be an amazing mother to their daughters and to celebrate all the moms who raised and supported us.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus dedicated her SNL performance to mom Tish and posted a clip from the show shouting out her mom and godmother Dolly Parton.

John legend

John Legend shared a family portrait with Chrissy Teigen and their two children, Luna and Miles, paying homage to Teigen over a year that has tested you in so many ways.

Michelle obama

Michelle Obama posted a comeback photo from her mother Marian Lois Robinson, thanking her for being a guiding force in my life.

And Levy

Dan Levy shared an awards photo with her mother, Deborah Divine, celebrating both her mother and the faded memory of wearing tough clothes.

Jonathan van ness

JVN shared a slideshow special days spent with her mother in the middle of the pandemic as well as a retrospective photo of her childhood.

Will smith

Will Smith celebrated his mother and shared an unfortunate memory of coming on him with his girlfriend in high school, saying: But, really, you should have slept.

Mindy Kaling

A mother herself, Mindy Kaling reflected on motherhood and then wished everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.

Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger received a special shout of her husband Chris Pratt on her first Mother’s Day as a mother and third as a stepmother. Meanwhile, Pratt also recognized his own mother, saying he knew he was loved every second of his childhood.

Sofia vergara

Sofia Vergara wished a feliz mother’s day to her mother and other special moms in her life.

Kevin hart

Kevin Hart made sure to celebrate his wife, letting him know how lucky he and their children are to have her.

Ellen degeneres

Ellen DeGeneres kept her post short and sweet, handwriting, happy mothers day, mom.

Mandy moore

Having joined the magical maternity club, Mandy Moore wrote about her joy as a parent. She also made sure to recognize anyone for whom Mother’s Day is a difficult day.

Ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds wrote a touching post to his wife Blake Lively, but he couldn’t resist a trademark mix of humor.

Jimmy fallon

Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day, Jimmy Fallon also paid tribute to his late mother.

Lily collins

Jill Tavelman was honored by daughter Lily Collins, who called her mother her first role model and partner in crime.