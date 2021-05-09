Ben Affleck finally gets his Robin on Vax Live





Speaking at Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, Ben Affleck’s co-speaker Jimmy Kimmel appears alongside actor DCEU dressed as Robin.

Among the many stars invited toVax Live: The concert to bring the world together was Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel of the DC Extended Universe in a 60s Robin costume. Affleck appeared on stage at Vax Livewith Jimmy Kimmel wearing a Burt Ward inspired Robin costume, reported byDeadline. Kimmel interrupted Affleck’s talk about their mismatched outfits, saying, “You told me we dress. Affleck replied,” I said wear a suit. “did wear one and asked why Affleck wasn’t wearing his Batman costume.Justice League star wondered why anyone would expect him to be present Vax Livein a Batman costume, Kimmel said, “Because you’re Batman, duh.” RELATED: Zack Snyder’s Justice League Reaffirms Ben Affleck as DC’s Worst Batman As shown in the YouTube clip above, the dynamic duo then revealed that all of the major U.S. sports leagues will be donating tickets to a variety of upcoming championship events. These games include the Super Bowl and All Star Games for NBA, WNBA, NHL and Major League Soccer, as well as the World Series, Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, Live Nation concerts, Wrestlemania and the Daytona 500 Fantasy Packages. After revealing how viewers can earn tickets online, Kimmel attempted to get his co-speaker to call him the Boy Wonder. Later, Kimmel revealed that he purchased his Robin costume using his raise test, dismissing Affleck’s concerns about his spending as an attempt to “Batmansplain me”. RELATED: Disney Asks Ben Affleck To Direct The Guardian Of The Lost Cities Adaptation Vax Live, hosted by Selena Gomez, aired on May 8 as the first major post-COVID-19 charity concert, courtesy of the Global Citizen’s Stimulus Plan for the World. Chrissy Teigen and Prince Harry. The event also featured musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, Eddie Vedder and HER Affleck played Bruce Wayne / Batman of the DCEU inBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,Suicide SquadandJusticeLeague– the latest of which has since been re-released as the Four-Hour Snyder Cut on HBO Max. Although Affleck appears as Batman in the upcoming DCEU movieFlash, hisinitialThe batman The project has since been reimagined as a Robert Pattinson-directed film directed by Matt Reeves and set in a different timeline. KEEP READING: Tom Welling Wants To Play Superman – Facing Robert Pattinson’s Batman Source: Deadline, Youtube Doctor Who: How the TARDIS got stuck as a police box

