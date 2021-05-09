Stunning Lake Nevers Fight Sequence Used Real Actors, Not Digital Actors

[Ed. note: Spoilers for The Nevers episode 3, Ignition, ahead.]

HBO’s Victorian Adventure Series Nevers comes into its own in Episode 3, Ignition, during a terrific fight streak that starts out of nowhere. The protagonist of the series Amalia True is one of those affected, who gained supernatural powers through a supernatural event. Shes made enemies, so in Ignition, directed by David Semel and written by Kevin Lau, she suddenly got lost on a horse-drawn carriage ride and threw herself off a bridge into a lake. Her enemy servant Odium comes after her and as he walks calmly on the surface of the water, she realizes that she is in immense trouble.

In the sequence that follows, Amalia (played by Laura Donnelly) cannot surface to fight Odium (Martyn Ford) without him stomping on her face or cutting her off with a heavy chain and hook. And she can’t stay underwater for long without drowning. The battle that follows is fast-paced and frenzied, and frequently captured in shots where Donnelly swims underwater, while Ford appears to be standing on the surface above her. This is the kind of sequence that invites How did they do this? questions. So Polygon went to Nevers VFX supervisor Johnny Han to ask.



Image: HBO

The most surprising thing Han tells Polygon is that the footage doesn’t use digital actor replacement at all, and very few shots are composed or use a dub. All of the actors and were really proud of it are completely real all the time, Han says. We kept the digital doubles option in our back pocket if it didn’t end up looking so good, but our actors did an amazing job. Laura, who plays Amalia, was such a rider, I can’t tell you how hard she worked and never blinked at what she went through. Helen [Steinway Bailey], her stunt and double trainer, would always rehearse scenes with her, and using her was always an option. But to Helens’ credit in training Laura, we didn’t need to use Helen except for a couple of shots on wires. Laura did 99% of what you see on screen.

It was physically very difficult, Donnelly told Polygon. But I had an absolute bullet. It was nothing like I’ve ever done before, of course. I had never done a dive or anything, so I had to spend two days training just to learn. So I was in a wetsuit in the underwater scene at Pinewood Studios, and learned to go five yards under the breather and the goggles and so forth. On the second day, they expect you to remove the breather and goggles, and you only have to swim 25 feet through the tank. It was probably the most intimidating thing I have ever had to do in my job.



Image: HBO

The footage was shot at the end of winter, so it was impossible to do everything outdoors – it wasn’t just about not putting the actors in icy water, to be honest, Han says. . It was like, maybe it was frozen, we maybe couldn’t put nobody in water. But the crew got the opening and closing shots on the spot, to anchor the footage to reality.

It’s a trick, Han said. Take the first move, and the last, and it’ll help you believe the sequence. For this foreground, Ford stepped out onto a platform hidden below the water surface, and the water surface was digitally replaced.

At one point we discussed, for example, why not do the entire sequence with a hidden platform? Han said. And my opinion about it was that it was done quite a bit. My favorite example is Superman 2, when General Zod first arrives on Earth. He arrives in the middle of a small pond, and he walks towards the shore as if he were walking on water. Hidden platform, it still works.

His question, however, was: How can we own this and make it true to the character of Odium? He and his team wanted the waters’ response to Odium to be distinctive and to strongly suggest the supernatural effect of his powers. Very early on, I had this idea that water should behave almost as if it has a special magnetic field around it, or a field that changes the behavior of water, Han says. They used the real physics of water to inspire the movement of bubbles and vortices in the water, but also experimented with memory foam mattresses and trampolines to inspire the visual effect of water that recoils under the presence of Odium, then rebounds rapidly. Luckily, Han says, there was a trampoline park literally in front of our studios, where he and his team could go for visual inspiration.

Surfaces are not solid, Han says. They are flexible, but there is still tension there. And that way the water would really feel like responding to her, it is not responding to the water.

While Ford was on site for the first shot, Donnelly was added digitally after all of her action for the footage was shot in that tank she trained in at Englands Pinewood Studios. A special camera that can be positioned on the surface of the water was used to capture the photos where Amalia is underwater, shooting against the Odium chain. This allows the effects team to achieve a split screen effect without digital composition, simultaneously capturing the action above and below the surface.

Photo: HBO and Photo: HBO

We were able to use a special underwater camera housing that was specially balanced in terms of weight, Han explains. Something underwater is quite buoyant and you can move a camera and crane very easily, but as soon as you get out of the water it’s really heavy. So we had a special housing that made it easy for the camera to pass above and below water. It’s also a very small case, so it didn’t create a big splash or an air bubble every time we went underwater.

Were really proud of these shots, Han says. Collectively, we all think this streak really works because we haven’t done too much CG. We used the VFX where it’s really needed, to replace the water and add the lake with the green screen. And it wasn’t too fantastic. Every shot makes it look like a cameraman was actually doing it, because the cameraman did make it work.

For some of the shots from Amalias’ point of view, a white screen was used instead of a green screen, to capture the feel of an overcast sky. With the way water distorts and refracts the image behind it, you can get away with a lot, Han says. If we made it green, it would be very difficult to extract the green. Little things like that help any freebie that we go up on set, behind closed doors, and don’t have to do it later in the post, and well take every opportunity, so we had a system where we could swap it between white and green, kind of like a curtain, like a stage curtain that we just pull back and forth.

Photo: HBO and Photo: HBO

Han says one of the biggest challenges in planning the sequence with stunt coordinator Rowley Irlam and special effects supervisor Mike Dawson was designing the sequence to surprise viewers, while also teaching them more about the abilities of the stunts. Affected. How do you make it into something that tells the story of their powers, and not just a generic fight sequence? Han said. How do you show Amalias intelligence, not only as a fighter, but also as a thinker?

Ultimately, the answer was to have Amalia use Odium’s power against him, using his inability to break the surface of the waters against him and strangling him below the surface with his own chain.

These pictures, we have them in profile, says Han. Ford hangs from four wires, almost like a hammock, because we wanted him to actually be hunched over in the water. We didn’t want him to look like he had a flat back, we wanted him to really feel like he was diving in water, again like a trampoline. And Laura is actually underwater. It’s the same performance, all in one take. We didn’t shoot it separately, we didn’t shoot it separately.

Again, Han says most of the digital tinkering with this footage involved replacing the green screen with the location and replacing the surface of the water. The reaction of the waters to him was struggling, it was all replaced to be more active, to make it look like he was really struggling, the waters were really lapping and splashing against him.

Donnelly says that despite the physical demands of the streak, she was confident in the job. I was a gymnast when I was younger, so I’m familiar enough to throw myself in the air and hopefully not land on my head, she says. It was physically exhausting, but it was so much fun. Martyn Ford is not only the tallest man on the planet, but also one of the nicest men. We had a lot of fun trying to climb it dripping wet Victorian clothes.

Ultimately, Han feels like the streak is working because so little is digital that reality plays out for the audience. Imagine what the footage would have looked like if we had done all of this in CG, he says. A lot of times what happens is you get some really crazy camera moves that seem supernatural. The cool thing about visual effects is that sometimes you can go in too many different directions. The Unlimited Canvas is often your downfall, for there is an arrogant sort of thinking that goes: We can imagine something better than reality. But when you have something to anchor it to, it always helps.