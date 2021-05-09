DePaul Alumni Face Me Call To Action For Hollywood Cast

Face Me is an film created and directed by DePaul alumnus Ty Yamamoto. The film uses a montage of projected visuals to explore the dark Hollywood history of casting non-Asian actors to play Asian roles.

I sat down with the 2020 graduate to talk about Face Me, the CineYouth Film Festival (all films are available to stream here until May 13) and advice to current DePaul filmmakers.

Q: How did you find the title of the film?

A: I really wanted this video to sound like a call to action in some ways, and Face Me looks a lot like a command. Once I typed it I just felt right and stayed with it.

Q: Can you tell me a bit about the inspiration behind the concept of “Face Me”?

A: I was in an film class during the winter term of last year, just before closing. I was feeling really frustrated, especially because Covid was just starting to break out at the time and there were all these reports of different Asian Americans being attacked in the country.

I had this pent-up energy and I didn’t really know how to put it into my work. I found the concept very quickly as I sat in class. I knew I wanted to take old images and reuse them from all those movies that portrayed white people as Asians. It was definitely something that I had been sitting on for a long time, but the creation process was really quick.

Q: While you were looking at the footage for the screening, were there any specific scenes you were looking for? How did you filter this and what were the emotions of this process?

A: Actually, I haven’t thought about it since, but it was a very angry process; it was a lot of anger.

The main thing I wanted to point out was that [yellowface is] not something that really stopped. I tried to pull a couple out of it [of clips] of each decade. I didn’t want to feel like it was something from a long time ago. I wanted to make sure there were more contemporary examples, which are obviously a little harder to find, but they still exist and are still worth talking about.

It was a very upsetting process in some ways. I saw a lot of this stuff growing up or in the media, but seeing it all in one list and at the same time was pretty intense.

Q: Unlike those negative and yellow-faced portrayals, are there any positive portrayals of Asian Americans in the movies or good casting choices that you want to shout out?

A: My opinions on the portrayal are pretty complicated, but I was very happy back when movies like Crazy Rich Asians came out to at least see Asians in blockbuster roles. It was a great moment for sure, and seeing it spawn so many new projects made me very happy.

There was an early 2000s movie called Saving Face that I really liked and felt like I didn’t see people. With the Oscars this year there were some very high profile names Minari was a big one, Nomadland, which was directed by Chinese American director Chloe Zhao. It’s nice to see more Asian Americans entering the mainstream cinematic conversation.

It is just important for us not to end the East Asians alone. It’s not just Korean, Chinese and Japanese; it is also South Asian and all these other communities that are not represented must be.

It’s very easy to see the conversation as over just because we’ve seen a lot of Asians in the media lately. Much remains to be done, especially which Asians are represented, which ethnicities and how they are represented.

Q: The category your movie falls into is called The Cinemas of Chicago. The description says that these films describe what the future holds for Chicago cinema. What is the next step for you as the director of the current projects you are working on?

A: I’m really happy to be in this category. I’m not from here, but Chicago has truly become my home, especially as an artist.

I mainly work in cinema, but I am all over the place. I do a lot of drawing. I had some of my art showcased at a cafe earlier this year. I also have origami classes going on that I teach.

Currently I am working on a music video for a friend and later this year I will be shooting a horror short. [I am] very excited to go out and get back in the cinema after the movie and the world was on hiatus last year.

Q: You said it was for an film class. What does cinema or cinema mean to you?

A: The film is very important to me. I work on a mixture of narrative and , but projects. I feel like this is where my heart is and I try to bring it into my narrative work.

The movie can be super stiff with the roles. You have an editor, cinematographer, director, etc. and everyone is doing their part, which I love. But with [film]I feel like I can really control all aspects of what I do. And even though it’s on a smaller scale, just out of necessity, I feel like I’m able to convey things more clearly or at least how I want to do it.

The film can be a lot of things. It can be collaborative, it can be more of a business, more of a crew. But for me it’s a very personal thing where usually I have a concept, I take pictures of whatever I can get and then put them together in a way that means something to me, usually with some sort of message behind. .

Q: Is there anything else you want to mention?

A: Anyone at DePaul who studies film, I can’t stress enough: use whatever resources you have. Everything I have achieved since graduating has come from all of these amazing people I have met, the connections I have made, and even the projects I have completed.

I’ve said before that Face Me is just a class project, essentially, although it’s a lot more than that now. Most of the gigs I’ve had since graduating have been people who discovered the film and said they liked it and wanted me to work on projects with them.

You never know what’s coming next, and while the pandemic is still going on, there is so much you can do.

Again, [for] Face Me, I used some of the school resources, but I filmed it with a camera that I have here. I didn’t use anything extraordinary; it was all in one room with a projector and friends.

So really, go for it. Do whatever you want, especially for people who feel like their voice isn’t being heard or that you aren’t getting the opportunities you should. Go out there and do something, even if it’s just right for you, it’s something.