Simon Dorante-Day claims NT man is Edward VIII’s son

A man from Queensland who claims to be the child in love with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has now revealed that there is another Australian who also believes he is of the royal line.

Simon Dorante-Day, 55, made headlines again last month when he announced his intention to go to court to prove he is the biological son of the heir to the throne.

Born in the UK in 1966, he was adopted by a family in Portsmouth, England who had ties to the Queen.

His adoptive grandmother reportedly told him he was the child of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, who would have been 17 and 18, respectively, when he was conceived in 1965.

Another child of love to the eminent royal

Mr Dorante-Day has now stated that there is another man living in the Northern Territory who may be the illegitimate son of Edward VIII.

Edward became king in 1936, before abdicating the throne to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

But before that, Mr Dorante-Day said the then prince had a reputation for “touring the world of women”.

“When Edward was in Darwin he had an affair with a Native woman and this was alluded to in a letter the prince wrote and sent home, where he spoke about his mistress. And there is a man who claims to be the child of this case, ”said Mr. Dorante-Day.

“Now he has family and he has children, and they are all part of the indigenous community of Darwin. I know some of these families. So I believe there are more royal love children.

Queensland man sees similarities ‘everyday’

Mr. Dorante-Day said in an interview with Sunrise in April that the “evidence speaks for itself”.

Speaking of a photo of his son Liam, compared to that of the Queen, he told the program: “The face is what reveals it, that’s what caused the recent problem with Liam’s photo.”

He told the program that he sees similarities between his children and members of the royal family “every day”.

His Facebook page is also filled with younger photos of himself showing striking similarities to Prince Charles and Prince Phillip.

Years of research on the royal relationship

