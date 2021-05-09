Every actor considered for the title role in NBC’s Hannibal

Who almost starred in Hannibal instead of Mads Mikkelsen? Here are the actors who turned NBC down, which made Bryan Fuller pick his top pick.

Who almost starred in NBCHannibal instead of Mads Mikkelsen? The serial killer-themed show was canceled in 2015 after just three seasons, and subsequently gained a cult following. Hannibal 39 episodes, but it turns out that several big names were preferred during the pre-production process.

In pop culture, Dr. Hannibal Lecter is often associated with Thesilenceofthelambs, a 1991 classic that functions as a standalone film. However, the character was first introduced in the Thomas Harris novel in 1981. Red Dragon, which was later adapted as Man hunterby director Michael Mann, with Brian Cox as the focal serial killer. When Hannibal premiered on NBC in 2013, Anthony Hopkins was the best known and most prolific Dr. Play actor, highlighted by the main roles inThesilenceofthelambs, the 2001 film Hannibal, and the adaptation of 2002Red Dragon.

Mikkelsen is a household name in modern European cinema, but he may still be unfamiliar to global streamers unfamiliar with HannibalAnd it was this concept that initially concerned NBC executives who wanted a familiar star to maximize their weekly ratings, with James Spader of The blacklist being cited as proof of an ideal cast (byCollider). Here are all of the great actors that NBC almost picked over Mikkelsen.

David tennant

Scottish actor David Tennant met Hannibalshowrunner Bryan Fuller repeatedly on the role of Dr. Lecter. During the audition process, however, the Doctor Who The franchise star has been ruled out as a potential lead. According to a 2020 report (via Rolling stone), Tennant’s sympathy as a performer ironically played a role in NBC’s decision. By Fuller:

There was a levity in Davids ‘performance in some ways that contrasted with Mads’ sobriety in the role. And I find David to be so much fun and so engaging to watch. It’s hard not to like David Tennant onscreen. And it may have something to do with it. Honestly, it was a decision that was made above my level of pay. But it would have been an interesting extrapolation to see David Tennant as Hannibal.

Hugh grant

According to the cited precedent Collider exclusive, Fuller absolutely wanted Mikkelsen to star in Hannibal because of his natural behavior. However, he was repelled by American executives who wanted a more recognizable star, like Hugh Grant. Fuller reportedly urged NBC to make an offer, knowing the romantic comedy icon unlikely to take, which indeed was the case:

It was an interesting dance because I would say, Mads Mikkelsen! and they said: No, what about Hugh Grant? and I would say: Great, make an offer, he will say no, then they would make an offer and they would say no … “

John cusack

Fuller revealed that NBC also named John Cusack as a potential manager for Hannibal, but the star ultimately rejected it too. In the early 2010s, Cusack was best known as a movie star best known for her headliner. Say anything and High fidelity. In fact, he had never appeared on television, other than a starring role in the 1999 TV movie.The Jack Bull. When Grant and Cusack passed away Hannibal, Fuller finally convinced NBC to go with Mikkelsen:

“Finally, I just said Mads is the guy, he’s the guy I see in the role and I have to write it and I have to defend it and I have to understand it, and Jennifer Salke at NBC bless his heart was like, okay, he’s your guy. I believe and trust you and I’m excited about your take on the show. ‘”

