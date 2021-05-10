A closer look at Hollywood actress Lily Collins

On May 3, Netflix announced that Season 2 of the hit Netflix original Emily in Paris officially started production:

Thank you so much to our 58 million fans for making Emily in Paris our most popular comedy series of 2020, you’ll love what they’re working on for Season 2, which is now in production! pic.twitter.com/R1nyV4wpCU Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2021

The show was an instant hit, watched by 58 million homes in the first 4 weeks after launching in October 2020.

With Season 2 on the way, we decided to take a closer look at the actress. Lily collins.

Did you know her father is Phil Collins?

Otherwise, you are not the only one.

Wait… Lily Collins, Emily’s star in Paris, is Phil Collins’ daughter?!? Yashar Ali (@yashar) February 6, 2021

Yes, you heard right. Lily collins is the youngest daughter of her world famous musician father, beloved for hits like In The Air Tonight and the ensemble Tarzan soundtrack.

In fact, Lily collins had a minor voice role in Tarzan, and Youll Be In My Heart is based on a lullaby he wrote for her when she was a baby!

Who is Lily Collins dating?

Lily collins frequented Charlie mcdowell, a writer and director known for The one I love featuring Elizabeth moss. The adorable couple got engaged in September 2020.

They always post the cutest photos with their puppy Redford, who has his own Instagram. They go on all kinds of outdoor adventures together.

Why is Lily Collins known to others?

While it’s always fun to talk about who is dating whom, we like to focus on the incredible careers of our favorite Hollywood celebrities.

If you are not familiar with Emily in Paris, you may have seen Lily collins in Oscar 2021 Mank, Love, Rosie, The rules don’t apply, to the bone, The blind side, or Heritage.

Lily Collins also does HollyGOOD for the world

Friday, Deadline announced that Lily collins is one of three Hollywood ambassadors for Go Campaign, an organization currently focused on alleviating the worsening COVID crisis in India.

India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 and its healthcare system does not have enough resources to take care of everyone, Lily collins mentionned. They are in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine and food to save lives. I have such fond memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart.

Actors Robert pattinson and Ewan McGregor also spoke to encourage people to fundraise.

You can donate here.

Here’s what people are saying about Lily Collins on Twitter

We turn to one of our favorite sources of memes to see what the masses have to say. Lily collins.

there isn’t a soul on earth with better eyebrows than Lily Collins cafe bae (@iamsashakae) October 24, 2020

not a soul

lily collins i am free thursday night if you want to hang out please read this and then let me know if you want to go out on thursday night when i am free t (@ULTRAGLOSS) October 3, 2020

lmk !!

Lily Collins is literally such a beautiful sigh (@loveydoveysteph) October 21, 2020

*sigh*

lily collins audrey hepburn biopic when? uuq (@benjxmine) March 8, 2021

WE NEED A DATE

I should have known Lily Collins would be SO powerful when her father made you be in my Tarzan heart for her. k. (@NINETIESRNB) January 18, 2021

Foreshadowing at its best

LILY COLLINS TV SERIES YES Lola (@NEPHILILY) October 4, 2020

YES that’s it that’s the tweet

@ hollywood please bless us with a movie starring Natalie Dyer, Timothe Chalamet and Lily Collins as siblings emi (@emilydoris_) June 11, 2018

We unofficially endorse this 3 year old tweet and use our previously established obsession with Timothe Chalamet movies as proof of our support

What do you think Lily collins? HollyGOOD vibes only, plz.

