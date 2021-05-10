Gal Gadot says Joss Whedon ‘threatened my career’ in ‘Justice League’ revival – The Hollywood Reporter





Appearing on Israel’s N12 News to discuss her role as Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot claimed Justice League director Joss Whedon threatened his career, confirming previous reporting by The Hollywood Reporter. In the interview, N12’s Yuna Leibzon mentioned to Gadot how previous reports of his experiences with the director included him not approving him when trying to make changes in his character. “He even said you should look pretty and say your lines. You weren’t going to let him get away with it, ”N12’s Yuna Leibzon asked Gadot, to which the actress replied“ No ”. “What I had with Joss was that he kind of threatened my career and said if I did anything he would make my career miserable. I managed it on the spot, ”said Gadot. The complaint comes one month later Hollywood journalist speak with Justice League actor Ray Fisher regarding Whedon’s toxic behavior on set and subsequent investigation by WarnerMedia. In the same story, THR reported that Gadot had multiple concerns with the revised version of the film, including “issues regarding his character being more aggressive than his character in Wonder Woman.” She wanted to move the character from one movie to another. “ Gadot’s comments also support THR reporting that when Whedon pressured Gadot to record lines she didn’t like he threatened to damage her career and disparaged Wonder woman director Patty Jenkins. A production witness who later spoke to investigators said that after a clash, “Joss bragged about having had it with Gal. He told her that he was the writer and that she was going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her incredibly stupid in this movie. Hollywood journalist has contacted representatives for Gadot and Whedon for further comment. Watch the N12 interview below. EXCLUSIVE: @GalGadot confirm previous reports to @ N12News @YunaLeibzon, saying Joss Whedon threatened to ‘damage’ his career pic.twitter.com/ajOYQLpN2T – – N12 (@ N12News) May 9, 2021







