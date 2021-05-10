The real story behind Netflix’s Halston

Viewers who lamented the absence of a fabulously chic and frenzy-worthy new series following the 2020s The Gambit Queens have a whole new success to look forward to this spring. Halstona five-part biopic from Ryan Murphylands on May 14, telling the larger-than-life story of Roy Halston Frowick (known as Halston, the man who changed American fashion forever) on our small screens. Ewan McGregor is playing the title role, alongside Halstonettes Krysta Rodriguez (as Liza Minnelli) and Rebecca Dayan (Elsa Peretti). If you haven’t already watched the thrilling trailer, It’s here in all its dazzling and dazzling splendor.

Halston and Liza meet and he just starts to drape fabric over her body, Rodriguez said Vogue, as she toasted the show’s virtual premiere from her New York home this week. Ewan went through intense training to understand how the draping process works, and it resulted in the best dress I’ve ever seen on my body and it just comes from a single bolt of fabric and a few pins.

Bianca Jagger, Halston and Liza Minelli return to the Halstons Apartment in Olympic Towers after a night at Studio 54 in New York City, 1979. Photo credit: Vinnie Zuffante

In real life, Minnellis’ godmother, multi-hyphenated native Kay Thompson, introduced the star to the creator, making an appointment at his studio. We hit it off instantly, and he became my fashion companion, Minnelli recalls of this first magnetic encounter. Soon she joined him at 101his 101 East 63rd Street home, who was playing at the clubhouse of the city’s creative elite and Studio 54. Among them, Elizabeth Taylor, Andy Warhol, Bianca Jagger, Anjelica Huston, Cher and model Pat Cleveland. It was Halston who hosted Studio 54’s infamous decadent white-themed party in honor of Jagger, the one where Minnelli and Jagger were photographed releasing white doves.

The Midwestern designer was already a household name by then. Halstons ‘original talents as a milliner and impeccable taste made him a lightning rod for Bergdorf Goodmans’ high society clientele, one of whom would prove particularly influential. As the world watched John F. Kennedy take his 1961 presidential oath, his wife Jackie would also be anointed with global cultural icon status. Halston’s pillbox design syncs with the Duck Egg Blue Coat ( by courtier Oleg Cassini). The remarkably clean look was the tipping point that brought modernity into the mainstream. But, there is also something by chance Halston about Why the designer became a worldwide viral sensation in a pre-internet era. Viewers looked at the seemingly intentional bump in the hats, an imprint the first lady accidentally made while staring at the helmet during the stormy dedication ceremony. Everyone who copied it made a dent in it, Halston shrugged..

Bianca Jagger holds doves at a party hosted by Halston at Studio 54. Photo: Bettmann

Eight years later, in 1969, he launched his eponymous fashion brand which would become the hallmark of the era of Studio 54 covered in cocaine. His bestsellers from the start? Warm pants and shirts in machine-washable Ultrasuede evoke signature, relaxed luxury. Yet the casual designs belied his voracious ambition to transform the industry. Halston has made no secret of his desire to dress all of America, nor the importance of diversity.

However, it was through trade connections that the heroic essence of Halston fell in jeopardy. A 1973 operation saw him lose control of his name, and in 1982 He signed the JCPenney partnership that would dismay the fashion establishment, while ironically sketching the blueprint for countless high-end / high-end designer collaborations to come. Away from the boardroom, its ever-high social axis has also taken its toll, which Murphys’ high-voltage rendering doesn’t pull any punches.

Halston and the models attend the Diana Vreelands Costume Institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on December 8, 1981. Photo: Presse Images

This is how costume designer turned director Joel Schumacher (Fire of St Elmos, The lost boys), played on the show by Rory Culkin, i remembered it. Everyone was doing something creative. And we were all taking drugs. If you managed to survive in the 1960s, you once realized that you were just a drug addict and no longer a peaceful soul. Schumachers first film credit as a costume designer was, by the way, the 1972 adaptation of Joan Didions Play as it turns out, for which Halston generously provided samples of exquisite clothing. He was one of the most loving and kindest friends I have ever had, Schumacher added.

The life of Halstons was tragically cut short. He died of complications from AIDS in 1990 in California, leaving behind a bright legacy. In just over two decades, he had succeeded in changing the way women felt in clothing and demonstrated the immensely positive influence a designer can have on our everyday lives. Rather than an edifying tale of ambition and excess, she hopes that Halston pays for the mastery and daring of one of fashion’s greatest visionaries.