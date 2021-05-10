Entertainment
The Full Suburban: Entertaining 6-year-old Hyrum Ditto is a sibling affair
Every day around 3 p.m., I sit at my kitchen table and write a list of the chores my kids have to do after they get home from school. Back in the days when I was trying harder as a mom, I used various adorable systems to get my kids excited about housework: sticker boards and jars full of fuzzy balls, things like that.
Now I find a piece of scrap paper, fold it in half, and jot down everyone’s daily chores in plain black ink: Feeding the cows. Empty the dishwasher. Clean up your room. Practice the piano. Clean up the dreaded kitty litter. Nothing too blatant, in my opinion.
But sometimes when the hours between 3:30 a.m. and bedtime seem to stretch into an endless abyss in front of me, I’ll add a special task for all the older kids to complete before they’re allowed to sit. relax for the day: entertain Hyrum for 30 minutes.
Hyrum is my youngest child, a 6 year old showstopper who says hilarious things, is really sweet and likes to do something messy, funny or slightly mean All the time (and often all at the same time).
He’s a fun kid to have with him, and keeping him entertained really isn’t a bad gig unless you’re a mom making dinner, and he keeps begging you to remove the popsicle sticks. craft supplies so he can use them to make a boat.
And then help him glue the popsicle sticks together, then hold them together while the glue dries, then paint all the mess and float him in the tub and stack all his Lego guys on top to see if it looks like a pirate ship. And then console him by crying because the glue dissolved and the whole thing broke 10 seconds after putting it in the water.
So you can see why the outsourcing of my parenting responsibilities is sometimes necessary for my sanity and also a timely dinner experience. Now listen: when I ask my kids to entertain Hyrum, that’s a term that’s interpreted very loosely.
Sometimes entertaining Hyrum means he’s allowed to sit next to his sister as she scours Pinterest in search of her next embroidery project. Sometimes that means he’s skateboarding outside with his older brother.
Sometimes it’s someone reading to him, or taking funny selfies with him, or playing his favorite card game and letting him win every turn. Sometimes I feel like all this entertainment has created a monster.
Why isn’t anyone entertaining me ?! he yelled into the void of our empty living room one afternoon when everyone in the house had the audacity to do something alone. Find something to make on your own, I called from the kitchen, my elbows sunk into the raw chicken I was making for dinner.
I don’t know how to do anything on my own, he shouted back, and I have been assured once again that I am doing a great job as a mother. Needless to say, I was surprised one day last week when he unexpectedly flipped the script.
Tomorrow is your fun, he informed me as I put him to bed. Oh really? I say a little nervously. What are you going to do to entertain me? I had visions of him letting me buy him something at the dollar store or watch him play a video game.
He raised a hand and began to count on his fingers each of his planned activities for the afternoon. Play frisbee. Swing on the swings. Jump on the trampoline. Look at the shapes of the clouds, he said.
My heart melted. I mean look at the shapes of the clouds? Is this kid real? Sounds perfect, I said, pulling her in for a hug. And I meant it. I couldn’t imagine anything, I’d rather do more.
Julia Ditto shares her life with her husband, six children, and a random menagerie of farm animals in Spokane Valley. She can be reached at [email protected]
