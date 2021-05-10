No plans ”to work with James Franco after accusations – The Hollywood Reporter

Seth Rogen says he has no plans to work with his frequent collaborator James Franco following accusations of sexual misconduct by several women.

Rogen made the comments in a interview posted Sunday by the Sunday Times magazine to promote his new thesis, Phone book, admitting that their friendship has been affected by the accusations.

Rogen and Franco have co-starred in several projects, starting with the 1999 short series Freaks and Geeks and including movies such as Pineapple Express is the end and The disaster artist.

In 2018, five women accused Franco of inappropriate sexual behavior or exploitation following his Golden Globe win for Best Actor in The disaster artist. Sarah Tither-Kaplan, a former theater student at Franco-founded film school Studio4, described a “bonus: nude orgy scene with Franco and several women she was asked to film for the film.” The longhouse in 2015. She stated that Franco removed the protective guards that were used to cover the female genitals during the scene and that Franco faked an unprotected fellatio.

She added that she and her female co-stars were invited to appear topless in an unscripted scene and dance around Franco while wearing animal skulls on their heads. When one of the actresses refused, she was kicked out of the set. (Tither-Kaplan and another accuser reached settlement agreements with Franco earlier this year.)

More recently, actress Charlene Yi took to Instagram to say after trying to quit Disaster artist “Because James Franco is a sexual predator, they tried to bribe me with a bigger acting role. I cried and told them that was the exact opposite of what I wanted, that I didn’t feel safe working with a fucking sexual predator. They played down and said Franco was a predator last year and had changed … when I literally heard of him mistreating new women that week. She also called out “Seth Rogen and the Facilitators,” saying they should be held accountable (Rogen was a producer of the film).

After the charges were released in 2018, Rogen told an interviewer he would continue to work with Franco, but now says he’s changed his mind.

“I … think back to that 2018 interview where I said I would continue to work with James, and the truth is, I haven’t and don’t plan on doing it at the moment,” he said. he declared to Sunday Times Magazine.

When asked if he believed Yi’s accusations, Rogen replied, “What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and would never cover up or hide anyone’s actions. ‘one who does, nor would knowingly put someone in a situation where they were with someone. like that. However, I think back to a joke I made Saturday Night Live in 2014 and I very much regret making this joke. It was a terrible joke, honestly.

The joke he was talking about was part of the monologue, where Rogen – who was this week SNL host – sheds light on messages apparently surfaced between Franco and a 17-year-old girl in which he allegedly attempted to meet the girl.

Pretending to read in his “diary” what he had done recently, Rogen joked, “I decided to play a joke on James Franco. I pretended to be a girl on Instagram, I told her I was very young; he seemed unfazed. I have an appointment with him at the Ace Hotel.

Franco later appeared to joke, “Hey, great prank, mate. I’ve been waiting at the Ace Hotel for three days.

In his interview with the Sunday Time magazine, Rogen admitted his friendship with Franco had been affected by the accusations, but said he couldn’t say if that meant they were no longer friends. “I don’t know if I can define that right now in this interview. I can say it, uh, you know, it’s changed a lot of things in our relationship and our dynamic, ”he said.

When asked if it was painful, Rogen added, “Yeah. But not as painful and difficult as for many of the other people involved. I have no mercy for myself in this situation.

Hollywood journalist contacted Franco’s representatives for comment.