Actor Bailey Roberts stars in the feature film 12 Mighty Orphans





PORTLAND, Texas A local actor from Portland, Texas, begins to make a name for himself in the movie world as he stars in the feature film 12 Mighty Orphans. He has traveled the Coastal Bend performing in local theaters and shares his character, Miller, and the subject of the film. Because this is a true story based on the book by Jim Dent, 12 Mighty Orphans.Z My character Miller had a brother and a sister and they went to this orphanage when they were quite young who were brought up and he was a bit the brainiac and so to give a bit of perspective, I always say like he’s squinting at the Sandlot, he wasn’t wearing glasses, actor Bailey Roberts said. Coach Rusty Russel took the job and those kids, I mean, were extremely poor. Instead of a soccer ball they were using it as a box of flowers wrapped in a sock and it was their soccer because they had nothing, they had no equipment. But, they had the passion to play wanting and this coach was an orphan. He kinda instilled these kids just because you’re here doesn’t mean you can’t go somewhere, actor Roberts said. How did you get used to playing in the local theater to film? I would just sit and watch them and absorb it all and sure enough I had the training and everything and the audition process so I was in front of the camera a few times but I was reading someone’s scene. one and said ok if i was in this position how would i do it? And I thought about the way I would and I would look at them and I would say oh ok they didn’t do that that big because, ok. I would really watch and learn, says Roberts. What advice would you give to kids your age who are struggling to start big movies or the next big role? Don’t give up as cliché as it sounds, they’re cliché for a reason. Don’t give up, keep pushing and in the meantime make sure you are improving yourself. Don’t stay stagnant, see it as a blessing and an opportunity to improve yourself, Roberts said. 12 Mighty Orphans hits theaters June 18.







