10 Hollywood stars you forgot played villains in famous movies

No matter how tall a person is today, they had to start somewhere at some point. And it’s always fun to dig into a superstars past and find out what roles they played before they became popular. The film industry has driven out many villains in the comic book, suspense, and action genre over the decades. Thus, almost all artists have had a perverse role in their CV to make this leap to the fore. However, we’re always surprised when our favorite actors, who are world-famous and typically play life-saving heroes, are spotted in older films as a sinister character when no one knew them so well. So, here are the 10 Hollywood stars you forgot to play villains in famous movies.

Robert Downey Jr.

There was a time when Iron Man, one of the highest paying stars, struggled to land a decent role. His personal drug-dealing shenanigans, intrusions, and inevitable clashes with the law had interrupted his film career in the ’90s. This brat image earned him not one but two villainous roles in US Marshals and In Dreams. It’s even too hard to imagine MCU hero RDJ as a long-haired serial killer now.

Dwayne johnson

These days, when we talk about the most popular stars breaking box office records, the internet, and taking the highest paychecks, The Rock will always surface. But it took a few years before moviegoers discovered the wrestling personality on the big screen. Dwayne owes his big break to his CGI head on a body of scorpions in The Mummy Returns.

Brie Larson

Oh yes! The face of Marvel’s ultimate superhero, Captain Marvel, was once evil in another comic book movie. Brie Larson started out as a child actress and eventually gained attention for her powerful acting. But it wasn’t until playing Captain Marvel, who represents justice and righteousness, at one of the biggest studios that his career soared to international fame. During her first real-life battles with Hollywood projects, Brie landed an evil role as ex-Scot, Envy Adams, in Scott Pilgrim vs the World. Not just Captain Marvel, but even Captain America star Chris Evans also appeared as one of the perverted exes.

Tom hardy

One of the most energetic actors in the business today, Tom Hardy has had an eclectic mix of characters throughout his journey. But long before storming us as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Max in Mad Max: Fury Road and the titular Venom, Hardy played the leader of Reman, Shinzo in Star Trek: Nemesis who wanted to wipe out the whole universe.

Christian Bale

Christian Bale is a blessing for Hollywood where he has worked since a child actor. Among several successful films to his credit, it was American Psycho who had him recognized first. Its success eclipsed another Bale film released the same year. He played a villain as a rich racist in Shaft opposite Samuel L. Jackson.

Sam rockwell

Sam Rockwell’s relationship with the evil characters goes back a long way. Now known as Justin Hammer from Iron Man 2, Hammer portrayed all manner of villains Hollywood had to offer. From the President of the Galaxy in Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy to a prisoner and cop biased by Wild Bill and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Rockwell can nail any sadistic character. He’s been destined for it ever since he first played a villain called Head Thud in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Russel crowe

Russell Crow rose to prominence after his outstanding performance in Gladiator. But during his lesser-known days, the actor portrayed a sadistic, intelligent and dangerous cyborg aka SID 6.7 in Virtuosity which was created out of serial killer personalities. Starring Denzel Washingtons’ ex-cop in this crime thriller was a stepping stone in his career.

Daniel Craig

Handsome Daniel Craig no longer played heroic roles like James Bond in a tuxedo forever. He had his own share of sinister roles before becoming the face of the Bond franchise. Craig took our breath away in his shirtless appearance as unethical treasure hunter Alex West in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider starring Angelina Jolie.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph worked very hard through prosthetic roles to reach iconic films like Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Looper. He played the Baroness’s brother Rex in GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra opposite Channing Tatum where his character quickly descended to bad motives and became the COBRA Commander.

Tilda swinton

Pride and the industry’s most versatile actor, Tilda Swinton is almost unrecognizable in any movie. So, no one can be blamed for not remembering or not recognizing some of his characters. Not all of her plans feature her as the wise Elder in Doctor Strange. Tilda gave us unforgettable and extraordinary villains in Snowpiercer, Okja and White Witch. But before all of those iconic roles, Tilda starred as the mad and fierce half-angel Gabriel in Constantine opposite Keanu Reeves.