Woman reunites with birth mother after 50, learns she played on TV





It’s a story made for television. A California woman reunited with her birth mother after 50 years apart – and found out her mother was on an ABC sitcom she watched as a child. I grew up watching my mom on TV and didn’t even know it, Lisa Wright said “Today” to NBC Friday, about actress Lynne Moody. Moody starred on the ‘That’s My Mama’ TV show, which ran for two seasons in the mid-1970s – and was a favorite of Wright’s adoptive family. “It was my mom” who was our go-to television, “Wright recalls. “We all sat down and watched ‘This is my mom’ every week, and who knew? … That’s my mother! Although she always knew she was adopted, Wright did not start searching for her parents by blood until she grew up and had a child of her own, according to the report. All she knew about her birth mother was that she was only 18 when she gave birth. “My (adoptive) mom told me, ‘Your mom loved you, but she was really young and she knew she couldn’t take care of you,’ Wright told the program. When she was 54, Wright said her son suggested she take a DNA test to find out her genetic makeup. Lisa Wright grew up watching her birth mother Lynne Moody star on television. Photo by Michael Tullberg / Getty Images The test brought her to an uncle who told her the family had been looking for her all these years – and put her in touch with her birth mother. The two women lived in Los Angeles and first spoke on the phone a few years ago, before meeting in person. “A voice on the other end said, ‘Is that my daughter?’ And then I just said, ‘Oh, my God, is that my mother?’ Wright remembers. “And then she said, ‘Yes, honey, she’s your mother.’ It was just the most indescribable feeling. Moody, for his part, said: “When I found out that she was my daughter, at that point, it was like I was giving birth. “I was on the floor in a fetal position, screaming and crying. I didn’t know how deep this hole was. Moody said she never had any other children and always dreamed of finding her long-missing daughter. “As a mother you will never, ever, ever forget,” Moody said. “In those 50 years, I have only tried to learn to live with it.” “Life is full of surprises sometimes – so hang in there no matter what your situation is,” she added. “Be open to miracles, be open to surprises, and keep the faith.”

