20 actors who played superheroes and supervillains equally well

It takes a lot of skill and talent to be an actor. But what’s even more difficult is having the talent to play any role with credibility. Playing ultimate good in one movie and ultimate evil in another definitely shows an actor’s range and versatility. Only a true artist can convincingly breathe life into a given character they play without becoming hostage to a single iconic role. Hollywood has some truly iconic actors who have played both heroic and villainous characters to show their versatility.

1. Sir Ian McKellen

Hero: Gandalf inThe Lord of the Rings

Villain: Magneto inX Men

Sir Ian McKellen is one of the best examples of versatility for his roles as Gandalf and Magneto in The Lord of the RingsandX Men, although the latter is arguably considered an anti-hero, which makes the movement a bit easier.

2. Helena Bonham Carter

Hero: Queen Elizabeth in The King’s Speech

Villain: Bellatrix in Harry potter

Helena Bonham Carter’s portrayal of Bellatrix was so iconic that she remains synonymous with that role. However, many are unaware that for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth inThe King’s Speech, she was nominated for an Oscar.

3. Heath Ledger

Hero: William Thatcher in A tale of knights

Villain: Joker inThe batman

The late actor received worldwide recognition for his legendary portrayal of the Joker in The Batman.However, playing a villain wasn’t the only thing he was good at. William Thatcher’s Ledger character in A Knights Tale has been very well received by critics.

4. Hugo Weaving

Hero: Elrond, the Half-Elven Lord of Rivendell

Villain: Agent Smith

Hugo Weaving is haunting as Red Skull and creepy as Megatron. But legends are remembered for his role as Agent Smith. He is also recognized for his positive role as Elrond, the half-elven lord of Rivendell in the LOTRsaga.

5. David Tennant

Hero: tenth doctor in Doctor Who

Villain: Kilgrave inJessica jones

David Tenant is one of the best Scottish actors who has appeared in numerous television series. Best known for his portrayal of the Tenth Doctor in BBC science fictionDoctor Who,Tennant surprised his fans when he took Kilgrave’s naughty mantle in Jessica Jones.

6. Gary Oldman

Hero: James Gordon inThe batman

Villain: Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Make inThe fifth Element

Oldman was seen playing the primary antagonist determined to destroy life on Earth in The Fifth Element. He is best known for his faithful-to-comic book portrayal of James Gordon, Gotham City Police Commissioner in the Batman series

7. Anthony Hopkins

Hero: Odin inThor

Villain: Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Thesilenceofthelambs

Among the many roles that Anthony Hopkins has played, his most iconic remains that of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs. On the heroic aspects, Hopkins was Marvel Studios’ perfect choice for Odin

8. Christoph Waltz

Hero: Dr King Schultz in Django Unchained

Villain: Hans Landa in Inglourious Basterds

Always incredible as a villain, Christoph Waltz is extremely versatile. His most important heroic and villainous portrayal was that of Dr King Schultz in 2012. Django Unchained and Hans Landa in 2009 Inglorious Basterds respectively.

9. Meryl Streep

Hero: Donna in Mamma mia

Villain: Miranda Priestly in The devil wears Prada

Meryl Streep as the ruthless boss Miranda Priestly in The devil wears Prada could ruin anyone’s day in a minute. Quite the opposite is the character of her character Donna, in which Streep plays. Mamma Mia!

10. Ralph Fiennes

Hero: Mister Gustav in The Grand Budapest Hotel

Villain: Amon Goeth in Schindler’s List

While his portrayal of Dark Lord Voldemort remains synonymous with his name, Ralph Fiennes can be called a man of many faces. As damn good as he played Amon Goeth inSchindler’s list, Fiennes played his positive role as Monsieur Gustav in The Grand Budapest Hotel.

11. Johnny Depp

Hero: Edward ScissorhandsEdward Scissorhands

Villain: Sweeney Todd in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

With over 81 artistic roles that Johnny Depp has taken on, his portrayal of Edward Scissorhands in the film of the same name is very significant. He went from scissor blades to a straight razor when he starred as Sweeney Todd in Sweeney Todd: The Barber Demon of Fleet Street.

12. Christian Bale

Hero: Batman in The black Knight

Villain: Patrick Bateman in American psycho

He was criticized for being the best Batman ever The black Knight Trilogy. However, his iconic role as Partick Bateman inAmerican psycho earned him the image of a bad boy long before.

13. Charlize Theron

Hero: Imperator Furiosa inMad Max: Fury Road

Villain: Ravenna in Snow White and the Hunter

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron has a career spanning more than 20 years in Hollywood. Along with nearly every major character, Theron received a fair amount of cheer when she saved the day as Imperator Furiosa inMad Max. However, no one could have done Ravenna better by Snow White and the Hunterwhat.

14. Joe Pesci

Hero: Vinny in My cousin Vinny

Villain: Harry Lime inAlone at home

He’s on our screens every year before Christmas playing the unforgettable villain Harry Lime. However, when Pesci starred as a good guy, Vinny, in My cousin Vinnyhe was also loved.

15. Jack Nicholson

Hero: Jack Torrance in The brilliant

Villain: Randle McMurphy in Flight over a cuckoo’s nest

In Jack Nicholson’s 60-plus-year career in Hollywood, he has played daring roles. One of those roles was his character as Jack Torrance in The Shining which even took the memes world by storm (if you know). However, he is most recognized for his winning performance at the academy in Flight over a cuckoo’s nest,

16. Chris Evans

Hero: Steve Rodgers inCaptain America

Villain: Ransom Drysdale in Knives Out

The world knows him as the star man Steve Rodgers aka Captain America. He will always be the perfect hero for us and it’s actually hard to imagine him as a villain. However, his character of Ransom Drysdale in Knives Out totally challenges him.

17. Tom Hardy

Hero: Max Rockatansky inMad Max: Fury Road

Villain Bane inThe dark knight rises

Tom Hardy is one of the most versatile actors on this list. To play the main protagonist in Mad Max: Fury Road, to the main antagonist ofThe dark knight rises, he can change his personality with one click.

18: Will Smith

Hero: John Hancock in Hancock

Villain: Deadshot inSuicide Squad

It’s honestly not easy to treat a man like Will Smith like the bad guy. However, he showed it in Suicide Squadthat it can fit into ANY given role. On the positive side, he starred in the comedy film Hancock where he plays a superhero who loses his reputation.

19. Angelina Jolie

Hero: Lara Croft inLara Croft: Tomb Raider

Villain: Evil Fairy inMaleficent

With over 3 Golden Globes and an Oscar in her bag, Angelina Jolie had to be on this list. One of his memorable roles was in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, where she played the main protagonist. She nailed him as the antagonist of her Disney debutMaleficent.

20. Brad Pitt

Hero: Achilles inTroy

Villain: Tyler Durden inFight Club

We won’t talk much about the fight club (if you know the rules). Brad Pitt played Tyler Durden, an antagonist of this film, which is considered one of his best works to date. Her appearance as Achilles in the historical drama was totally different from her choice of roles. Troy

Source: BoredPanda