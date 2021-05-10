Made in Steinbach, bound for Hollywood: Mother’s Day gifts for celebrities leave southern Manitoba





A local businesswoman recently spent time packing one of her most popular products to ship to Hollywood, just in time for Mother’s Day. Lynn and Liana Serveware CMO Melissa Funk says their extra-large cheese platters will soon be in the hands of famous new moms as part of a Mother’s Day gift bag. Celebrities scheduled to receive the gift include Carrie Underwood, Nicki Minaj, Jessica Biel, Kristen Wiig, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Mindy Kaling, Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, Katharine McPhee, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Jenna Dewan, Sophie Turner, Leighton Meester, Ashley Tisdale, Iskra Lawrence, Billie Lourd, Christina Milian, Amanda Seyfried, Rooney Mara, Greta Gerwig, Krysten Ritter, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland and Amanda Kloots. Funk says it was an exciting time to find out. “We were jumping up and down with excitement. We couldn’t believe these amazing celebrities are actually going to have our cheese platters in their homes and in their hands.” This last opportunity is one of many for the company. Liana Serveware products have been featured on several high profile TV shows like Good Morning America, The View, and Fox News. They were also featured in Forbes magazine. The continued coverage of his business still surprises Funk. “A lot of these events happened organically, we didn’t even know half of them and all of a sudden we google our name and of course we’re on Forbes and it’s amazing!” she says. This latest opportunity to put cheese boards in the hands of Hollywood celebrities came from a partnership with a company in Los Angeles earlier in the year. They had sold them some of their epoxy cheese boards and Funk says that the rest was natural, ‘we had the incredible opportunity to send 25 boards to famous moms for mothers day in particular, so we sent an extra large white white gold cheese board to 25 different moms . “ “The opportunity was just too good to pass up.” Just in time for Mother’s Day, these famous moms will open a gift bag containing a cheese board designed, produced and packaged in Steinbach. Funk is grateful and hopeful for what the opportunity might mean, “they deserve to be treated in a special way, just like everyone else. And if they post something on social media, I’d be very happy too! ” The cheese platters may have been shipped to some famous homes, but Funk is already thinking about the next thing. The company recently moved into a new space which is 3 times the size of its previous production facility, and they have a few new products that they are about to launch. “ A completely different deli than deli is something that no one has seen before and we think it will go very quickly across the country. ” As she contemplates the rest of the year, Funk is grateful for the support from the community, “ we’re happy to be able to promote Steinbach for our cheese platters, it’s pretty amazing and we couldn’t do it without. support. by Steinbach.

