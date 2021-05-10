Every actor who has almost played is going to turn in Pirates of the Caribbean

The hero of the original Pirates of the Caribbean The Will Turner trilogy may be one of Orlando Bloom’s most iconic roles, but who were the other actors considered for the role before Bloom got the part? Released in the summer of 2003, The ring coxswain Gore Verbinskis Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl quickly became a huge hit with critics and audiences alike, spawning a quartet of sequels over the next decade and a half.

Despite a stellar cast including screen veteran Geoffrey Rush, promising newcomer Kiera Knightley, and stage thief Johnny Depp as breakout character Jack Sparrow, P’s successFurious Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl was far from a sure thing when the film was released. Only eight years earlier, The Long Goodnight Kiss Director Renny Harlin destroyed the financial prospects of the swashbuckling subgenre with his legendary costly flop Cutthroat island, and investing in a vintage pirate-centric coin was therefore a risky proposition.

However, the creators of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise had at least one proven box office circulation it could count on. Interestingly, that sure-fire draw wasn’t Depp, though the actor would soon become the franchise’s most popular thing. Before The curse of the black pearl arrived in theaters and the lovable antihero Jack Sparrow captured the hearts of legions of fans, Depps’ status as the show’s biggest star was challenged by young idiot Orlando Bloom, who had proven his appeal. at the box office playing none other than Legolas in the review. – acclaimedthe Lord of the Rings trilogy. However, the Carnival row The actor wasn’t always going to be the actor who took on the role of Will Turner, the well-meaning straight man of Depps’ reckless libertine. So who else was up for the technical male lead in the films?

Jude law

Jude Law was one of the biggest names considered for the role of Will Turner, and although he was yet to peak his eventual stardom, the actor had an impressive screen pedigree at the time. . Law’s screen resume played a starring role in the critically acclaimed drama The talented Mr. Ripley, but that said, his last blockbuster role at the time was the Spielberg / Kubrick dud A. I Artificial intelligence. While the film performed admirably at the box office, it was critically planned, meaning Laws’ appeal as a leading man couldn’t quite match Bloom’s time playing. to Legolas. Losing the heroic role may have been a blessing in disguise, as the following years saw Law transition from the role of well-meaning heroes like Will to more morally ambiguous characters. His roles in Alfie, Closer, and Repo Men This meant that Law had ended up playing more Jack Sparrows than Will Turners in the years since losing the role, and had gotten solid reviews for doing so.

Tobey Maguire

Already a star at the time Pirates of the Caribbean entered production thanks to its role as a friendly neighborhood Spider Man in Sam Raimi’s film adaptations of iconic Marvel comics, Tobey Maguire was one of the more unlikely names considered for the role of Will Turner. Although he has done period dramas before and since in the form of The rules of the cider house and Gatsby the magnificentMaguire was best known as an all-American suburban superhero at the time. As such, it was no surprise that the role went to its English competitor instead. Maguire performed in a successful period play the same year, with Sea biscuit does well at the box office and with reviews.

Ledger of health

Before Ang Lees brokeback mountain proved his potential as a dramatic actor, the great Heath Ledger was best known for starring in lighter fare like the Contemporary Taming the shrew teen movie adaptation 10 things I hate about you. However, as hard as it may be to believe given their later career trajectories, Ledger was seen as less attractive at the box office than Bloom at the time of. Pirates of the Caribbeans production. Without a the Lord of the Rings-size typed in his name, Ledger thus lost the role of Will Turner in favor of Bloom. The casting directors may also have wanted someone with less mischievous charm than Ledger, like his A tale of knights antihero is a bit too close to Jack Sparrow for the pair to have effective contrast. Blooms harmlessly portrayed Will as a naive and well-meaning protagonist allows Jacks to shine in double-acting (something sorely lacking in later sequels, lesser like On Stranger Tideswhere Jack is the only objective). In comparison, the smarter incarnation of Turner that Ledger would likely have come up with could have been too similar to Depps’ morally ambiguous antihero, reducing the contrast, and therefore conflict, between the duo.

Ewan McGregor

Every franchise envisioned launching young Obi-Wan in the early 2000s, but it’s easy to see why McGregor missed Will Turner. The actor was a busy man, pulling Attack of the clones and Revenge of the Sith when the Pirates of the Caribbean the films went into production. He, too, like Ledger and Law, probably had too much cheeky charm to play the useless Will. However, it would have been interesting to see the Dr sleepstar spar with Depp on screen, and the potential interaction between the two ’90s icons makes it somewhat of a shame that McGregors’ slate was so full in the early 2000s.

Tom hiddleston

According to the Lokis actor, he was considered for the role of Will Turner years before he became known as Thors’ more delicate brother. The MCU staple was nowhere near as glamorous as the rest of this list at the time Pirates of the Caribbean The franchise has started production, and it’s hard to imagine a world in which Hiddleston rose to fame for playing the innocent Will Turner rather than the anti-hero Loki. However, that wasn’t meant to be, and ironically, Hiddleston is now best known for a role whose moral ambiguity and constant change of allegiance owed an inspirational debt to Johnny Depps Jack Sparrow, rather than to the Pirates of the Caribbean here that the actor auditioned to play.

