Why the ‘MCU’ continues to dominate Hollywood – The Mesa Press

May 2, 2008. The day Marvel Studios’ Iron Man hits theaters. Little did people know that over the next decade, Marvel Studios would be releasing blockbuster after blockbuster, with fans foaming in their mouths as they waited for the next movie. Anytime something fits the big screen, it’s a huge risk. Many times the directors and writers disagree and try to do something big. However, that was not the case for Marvel. With what the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has become, there will never be something like this again.

With the latest iteration of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the MCU continues to thrive, despite moving to a season-based format rather than in theaters. It shows that fans are invested regardless of the platform being used at the time. According to Statista, Disney Plus subscriptions jumped 20 million in the first quarter of 2021 alone. In each of the previous quarters, it has increased by about $ 10 million on average. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the reason subscriptions doubled in the first quarter was due to the release of WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Marvel Studios’ biggest success so far is of course the Avengers series. Of course, all solo movies are successful, with the lowest-rated MCU movie Thor: The Dark World ‘at 66 percent on rotten tomatoes still grossed over 640 million at the box office, on a budget of 170 million dollars. While it’s great, all of the Avengers movies are a different kind of beast. Each of the four Avengers titles grossed over $ 1 billion each at the box office. It shows you how captivating each episode is. Year after year, film after film, it just keeps getting better. Sitting in the theater ready to watch Avengers: Infinity War was a dream. You could feel the anticipation in the theater. People with their partners, their families, anyone from anywhere, came to enjoy the best show in Hollywood.

Watching the characters and their arcs develop, from Captain America learning to be just Steve Rogers, tied to his duty as a soldier but still just an ordinary guy, to Tony Stark swapping his hilarious self-proclaimed genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist mantra for a more humble but no less hilarious version of himself, becoming the memorable face of the MCU everyone knows and loves. Everyone has their own favorite avenger, and with that, fans develop their loyalty to this hero. It’s like every fan is rooting for their favorite Avenger in the same way that fans are looking for their favorite sports team.

The reason there will never be anything as magnificent as the MCU is that these things take years to develop. It still works strong after 13 years, but we still haven’t seen anything else, even trying to become their own cinematic universe, and don’t even go into what DC has done. Their version of Justice League fell short of what the Avengers accomplished, although Justice League’s Zack Snyders cut was incredible. That still doesn’t change the fact that the road has been very bumpy for the folks in DC for the past few years, and with their last release of Wonder Woman 1984, the future doesn’t look bright.

With the Infinity Saga now in the tail wind, Phase Four of the MCUs is absolutely stacked. While sadly saying goodbye to characters who have grown up on fans over the past decade, new heroes can be in the spotlight. Then we have a few familiar faces with Loki streaming on Disney Plus in June and later in the year Natasha Romanoff is finally getting her own solo movie, Black Widow, with a July release date. After that. , we get several new movies with new characters and more Marvel lore. One thing’s for sure, fans will jump into their seats ready to hear Marvel Studios’ famous opening theme.