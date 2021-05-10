Fear the Walking Dead Time Jump reveals everyone’s fate in a possible future





Fear the living dead dreams of a happy ending and reveals what will become of Morgan’s 16-year-old group in the future in episode 12 of season 6, “In Dreams”. Spoiler warning for the fear of Sunday. When Grace (Karen David) inexplicably awakens to a dreamlike world where years have passed, she is saved from the Walkers by her 16-year-old future daughter, Athena (Sahana Srinivasan). Grace is welcomed into the thriving dam community founded by Athena’s Babaji, her adoptive father Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who doesn’t recognize Grace despite being close to her in the early years of the zombie apocalypse. Grace learns that she died in labor, but her death – and the birth of her daughter – reunites the fractured family of survivors once divided by Virginia (Colby Minifie). Athena and Morgan bring Grace to self-taught Dr. June Dorie (Jenna Elfman), who once again lives behind the walls of the peaceful Morgan Dam community with her assistant: an adult Charlie (Mary Katherine Duhon). Morgan’s bloodstained ax, the weapon he symbolically impaled in the dirt 16 years earlier when he said there would be no more violence after capturing Ginny, is rusted as it rises guard outside the dam walls. An old Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades), still a barber, is friends with ex-foe and ex-Ranger Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) after settling their seasons feud. Then there is the happy family of ex-husband and wife Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista), back together and raising their two children: a son, named the late John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). , and a younger daughter. named after Sherry’s sister, Tina (The walking dead‘s Liz E. Morgan). The couple reunited “shortly after Athena was born,” Morgan said, also revealing what happened to absent Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Wes (Colby Hollman). ). “Alicia runs her own house. She fixed the burnt down stadium where she lived with her mother, “Morgan says, referring to the Dell Diamond baseball stadium where Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) started a blaze of fire,” and Luciana and Wes went with her. “ Althea (Maggie Grace), who says Morgan, is also not present. “left some time ago.” Al said she was “chasing a story,” having gone years earlier to find CRM soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), “but we all think about what she was looking for.body. “ When Grace asks what brought everyone together, Morgan tells her that the busted survivors were battling the existential threat that awaited them all: doomsayer Teddy (John Glover) and his underground group of true believers behind “the end is the beginning” . “And then you had Athena. And we lost you, ”Morgan explains. “Everyone forgot their differences and rallied around this child. They still do. I’m just sorry you didn’t live long enough to see it happen. But this future imagined with Athena will tragically never come true. So goes “In Dreams”, the song interpreted by Ray Orbison which bears the name of this episode, “It’s a shame that all of these things can only happen in my dreams, only in dreams, in sweet dreams.” Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9 / 8c on AMC.







