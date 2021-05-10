Connect with us

Entertainment

Bert Newton has his legacy: the TV star’s ‘life and death decision’

Avatar

Published

6 hours ago

on

By


Australian TV legend Bert Newton had his leg amputated in a Melbourne hospital after his toe was infected before Christmas.

The 82-year-old, who has suffered from health problems for years and has spent the past six weeks in hospital, was told the operation was a ‘life or death decision’, said entertainment reporter Peter Ford. Breakfast 3AWMonday.

Mr Ford, who has been in contact with the Newton family, said the infection kept worsening and spreading, leaving doctors with no choice but to amputate.

Amputation: Australian TV legend Bert Newton had his leg amputated after his toe was infected before Christmas. Photographed in Melbourne on August 17, 2019

Doctors reportedly told Bert last week that having his leg amputated would save his life, but keeping the leg would mean he would only have ‘months to live’.

He consented to the operation on Saturday, Ford said.

‘[The infection] worse, he saw doctors and specialists and they could not do things correctly; it continued to spread, ”said Ford.

“Basically, he was told last week, ‘You have a few months to live, or if you have your leg amputated you will probably have a few years.” So he agreed to have your leg amputated on Saturday.

Struggles for health: The 82-year-old, who has suffered from health problems for years, learned the operation was a 'life or death decision', entertainment reporter Peter Ford said on Monday . Bert is pictured here with his wife, 47, Patti Newton

Struggles for health: The 82-year-old, who has suffered from health problems for years, learned the operation was a ‘life or death decision’, entertainment reporter Peter Ford said on Monday . Bert is pictured here with his wife, 47, Patti Newton

Mr Ford said Bert and his 47-year-old wife Patti Newton were preparing for a major adjustment when they returned from hospital.

It’s a big decision for anyone to make [to amputate], but that’s also a practical thing, as they live in a two story place with the bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs, so now they have to convert the house downstairs because Patti doesn’t want him go to a nursing home, ‘he said.

However, the Newtons are said to remain positive and don’t want the public to view Bert’s mutation as a “ sad ” story.

Mr Ford said: ‘They [the Newton family] “We had a choice. Others don’t have a choice. Bert wants to go on living, because he adores Patti, his children and his grandchildren, and he wants to spend as much time as possible with them.” ‘

A spokesperson for the Newtons declined to comment, but confirmed that the information about Bert’s leg amputation was correct.

Visit: Patti, who recently broke her ankle, was pictured visiting her husband in Melbourne hospital on April 28, accompanied by her daughter, Lauren

Visit: Patti, who recently broke her ankle, was pictured visiting her husband in Melbourne hospital on April 28, accompanied by her daughter, Lauren

While Bert’s health has been a concern for almost 10 years now, the exact nature of his latest illness was only made public on Monday.

Patti, 76, who recently broke her ankle, was pictured visiting her husband in hospital on April 28, accompanied by her daughter, Lauren.

On November 19, she posted a photo to Instagram of Bert in the hospital as he battled a mysterious illness, which could have been histoeic infection.

‘Bert was in the hospital [but] all good. He has a lot to live for, ” she wrote in the caption.

Sick: On November 19, Patti posted this photo on Bert's Instagram in the hospital as he battled a mysterious illness, which may have been his toe infection.

Sick: On November 19, Patti posted this photo on Bert’s Instagram in the hospital as he battled a mysterious illness, which may have been his toe infection.

However, he appeared to be in better health on Christmas Day, when he joined his family for lunch at a Chinese restaurant in Crown Melbourne.

Patti’s Instagram activity around this time suggests that her husband was discharged from the hospital for the duration of the vacation.

Bert’s health first became a concern in 2012 when he underwent quadruple bypass surgery.

Family: However, he appeared to be in better health on Christmas Day, when he joined his family for lunch at Crown Melbourne. Bert and Patti are pictured with their daughter, Lauren, her husband, Matt Welsh, and their six children, Sam, Eva, Lola, Monty, Perla and Alby

Family: However, he appeared to be in better health on Christmas Day, when he joined his family for lunch at Crown Melbourne. Bert and Patti are pictured with their daughter, Lauren, her husband, Matt Welsh, and their six children, Sam, Eva, Lola, Monty, Perla and Alby

In the years following the operation, he was hospitalized three times with pneumonia and was also diagnosed with anemia.

Anemia can make a person feel tired or weak because there are not enough healthy red blood cells to carry enough oxygen to the tissues in the body.

The four-time Gold Logie winner told reporters outside the hospital in 2017 that he was feeling better after being treated for pneumonia.

“I feel better now. It took a long time. I didn’t realize until I got it the first time, that pneumonia is such a serious thing, but I feel better now, ” he said at the time.

Declining health: Bert's condition first became a concern in 2012 when he underwent a quadruple bypass surgery, and in the years following the operation he was hospitalized three times for one. pneumonia and was also diagnosed with anemia. Photographed in the hospital with one of her grandchildren

Declining health: Bert’s condition first became a concern in 2012 when he underwent a quadruple bypass surgery, and in the years following the operation he was hospitalized three times for one. pneumonia and was also diagnosed with anemia. Photographed in the hospital with one of her grandchildren

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: