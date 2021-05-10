Bert Newton has his legacy: the TV star’s ‘life and death decision’

Australian TV legend Bert Newton had his leg amputated in a Melbourne hospital after his toe was infected before Christmas.

The 82-year-old, who has suffered from health problems for years and has spent the past six weeks in hospital, was told the operation was a ‘life or death decision’, said entertainment reporter Peter Ford. Breakfast 3AWMonday.

Mr Ford, who has been in contact with the Newton family, said the infection kept worsening and spreading, leaving doctors with no choice but to amputate.

Amputation: Australian TV legend Bert Newton had his leg amputated after his toe was infected before Christmas. Photographed in Melbourne on August 17, 2019

Doctors reportedly told Bert last week that having his leg amputated would save his life, but keeping the leg would mean he would only have ‘months to live’.

He consented to the operation on Saturday, Ford said.

‘[The infection] worse, he saw doctors and specialists and they could not do things correctly; it continued to spread, ”said Ford.

“Basically, he was told last week, ‘You have a few months to live, or if you have your leg amputated you will probably have a few years.” So he agreed to have your leg amputated on Saturday.

Struggles for health: The 82-year-old, who has suffered from health problems for years, learned the operation was a ‘life or death decision’, entertainment reporter Peter Ford said on Monday . Bert is pictured here with his wife, 47, Patti Newton

Mr Ford said Bert and his 47-year-old wife Patti Newton were preparing for a major adjustment when they returned from hospital.

It’s a big decision for anyone to make [to amputate], but that’s also a practical thing, as they live in a two story place with the bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs, so now they have to convert the house downstairs because Patti doesn’t want him go to a nursing home, ‘he said.

However, the Newtons are said to remain positive and don’t want the public to view Bert’s mutation as a “ sad ” story.

Mr Ford said: ‘They [the Newton family] “We had a choice. Others don’t have a choice. Bert wants to go on living, because he adores Patti, his children and his grandchildren, and he wants to spend as much time as possible with them.” ‘

A spokesperson for the Newtons declined to comment, but confirmed that the information about Bert’s leg amputation was correct.

Visit: Patti, who recently broke her ankle, was pictured visiting her husband in Melbourne hospital on April 28, accompanied by her daughter, Lauren

While Bert’s health has been a concern for almost 10 years now, the exact nature of his latest illness was only made public on Monday.

Patti, 76, who recently broke her ankle, was pictured visiting her husband in hospital on April 28, accompanied by her daughter, Lauren.

On November 19, she posted a photo to Instagram of Bert in the hospital as he battled a mysterious illness, which could have been histoeic infection.

‘Bert was in the hospital [but] all good. He has a lot to live for, ” she wrote in the caption.

Sick: On November 19, Patti posted this photo on Bert’s Instagram in the hospital as he battled a mysterious illness, which may have been his toe infection.

However, he appeared to be in better health on Christmas Day, when he joined his family for lunch at a Chinese restaurant in Crown Melbourne.

Patti’s Instagram activity around this time suggests that her husband was discharged from the hospital for the duration of the vacation.

Bert’s health first became a concern in 2012 when he underwent quadruple bypass surgery.

Family: However, he appeared to be in better health on Christmas Day, when he joined his family for lunch at Crown Melbourne. Bert and Patti are pictured with their daughter, Lauren, her husband, Matt Welsh, and their six children, Sam, Eva, Lola, Monty, Perla and Alby

In the years following the operation, he was hospitalized three times with pneumonia and was also diagnosed with anemia.

Anemia can make a person feel tired or weak because there are not enough healthy red blood cells to carry enough oxygen to the tissues in the body.

The four-time Gold Logie winner told reporters outside the hospital in 2017 that he was feeling better after being treated for pneumonia.

“I feel better now. It took a long time. I didn’t realize until I got it the first time, that pneumonia is such a serious thing, but I feel better now, ” he said at the time.