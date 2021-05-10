How much is Pursuit of Love actor Dominic West worth?





Pursuit of Love is set to drop on the BBC this Sunday – and a lot of people are excited for the show. The show stars Lily James as Linda Radlett, whose personal life is explored in detail and is an adaptation of the 1945 Nancy Mitfords novel of the same name and is directed by award-winning actor Emily Mortimer. The three-part series will premiere on Sunday 9 May on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. All three episodes drop in one go on Sunday, which means you can watch the series all in one go through BBC iPlayer. It will also star Sheffield-born actor Dominic West, who will play Uncle Matthew. He has appeared on numerous television shows, including The Wire, and will soon star in The Queen in 2022. But with such a long history on television, how much is the actor worth? Here is what we know: How much is Dominic West worth?





(Image: BBC / Point of View)

According to celebritynetworth.com, Dominic West is worth $ 20 million, or roughly $ 14 million. The 51-year-old started performing in theatrical productions at the age of nine. After graduating from high school, he moved to Argentina and worked on a cattle farm for a few months. He then returned to the UK and graduated in English Literature from Trinity College Dublin in the early 1990s. He then graduated from the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He began his professional career on stage, appearing in The Seagull at the Old Vic. He has since gone on to appear in a series of on-camera projects, including the films, True Blue, Surviving Picasso, “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace”, 28 Days, Mona Lisa Smile, 300, and The Awakening. For many years, Dominic was probably most widely recognized for his performance as Detective Jimmy McNulty on The Wire. In 2014, Dominic began starring in the Showtime The Affair series which received overwhelming critical acclaim. Pursuit of Love is on BBC1 from Sunday May 9 at 9 p.m. ET.







