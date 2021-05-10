Entertainment
“ It’s been a patriarchy for so long ”
Megan Fox is a actor who has appeared in films such as Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), Transformers (2007), Transformers: Revenge (2009), and Jennifer’s body (2009).
Fox has also openly criticized the way Hollywood treats women. She now talks about the benefits of having women in positions of power.
Megan Fox talks about being a mom in Hollywood
Fox started working in Hollywood as a teenager, although she is now in her thirties. She is the mother of three sons and understands what showbiz is for women who want to both work and raise their children.
On a recent visit to Kelly Clarkson’s Show, Fox explained that Hollywood is not kind to women whose bodies change due to pregnancy.
As an actor, it’s just very ruthless because you can’t be in front of the camera after you’ve passed a certain stage of pregnancy, she said. It’s like having a disability.
In addition, Fox pointed out that working hours are not adaptable to the needs of mothers.
Once you have the baby it’s like, ‘Well you’re going to have to leave to breastfeed every two hours, and it’s costing us money, and now we’re dealing with insurance,’ ”explained Megan. “It becomes this great thing. Hollywood is not for women and we actually have lives and are moms. “
Megan Fox loves having women in Hollywood positions of power
Fox said she wasn’t sure exactly how showbiz could become friendlier to working moms. However, she believes having more women in positions of power might be one way to achieve this.
As more and more women move up the ranks and control and rule Hollywood, then obviously those things will change, Fox said. It has been a patriarchy for so long that the power is in the hands of people who do not understand and who have not been made to understand. It makes sense that it would unfold this way.
Megan Fox opened up about sexism in Hollywood
Fox rose to fame by appearing in roles that required sex appeal. However, she expressed her distaste for being objectified on movie sets.
For example, at the age of 15, she appeared in the movie Bad boys II wearing bikini and high heels. The film’s director, Michael Bay, went on to work with Fox in the Transformers movie, and Fox shared his dislike of Bay.
I’ll say, who am I talking to? Where am I supposed to look? And he answers: Just be sexy. I get mad when people talk to me like that, said Fox Wonderland Magazine in 2009.
Although she spoke out against the sexism she had endured for years, Fox was not openly embraced when the #MeToo movement revolved around.
I felt like I was sort of out of the way and in front of the #MeToo movement before the #MeToo movement happened, I was talking and like, ‘Hey, these things are happening to me and they are not right. good, ” Fox said Entertainment tonight in 2019. “And everyone was like, ‘Oh good, f ** k you. We don’t care, you deserve it. Because everyone has been talking about your looks, your clothes, or the jokes you made.
Either way, Fox’s words still managed to touch a lot of people. In recent years, there have been articles and social media posts supporting Fox and acknowledging how much better the #MeToo movement could have done to raise actors like her.
