Author Esi Edugyan discusses ‘Washington Black’ slavery with students at Victor Valley College
World-renowned writer Esi Edugyan recently spoke to students at Victor Valley College via Zoom about his best-selling novel about a young boy who escapes slavery in Barbados and has adventures that span the Caribbean. , to the Arctic Circle, passing through England and North Africa.
The novel, Washington Black, was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize and won the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award and the Scotiabank-Giller Prize, Canada’s most prestigious literary award. Published in 2018, it has been translated and loved around the world.
Edugyans’ visit was attended by 278 students, faculty and staff. This is the culmination of Victor Valley Colleges’ inaugural One Book One College (OBOC) program.
Under OBOC, students, faculty and staff select and read a common novel and complete projects inspired by it.
OBOC’s goal is to inspire and support community conversations, according to VVC English teachers Jamie Fisher and Brittany Morgan, who led the initiative.
It’s just a shared collective experience that happens through the magic of reading, Morgan said.
Edugyan spoke about the roots of the novels, tracing them through the Tichborne case, a scandal of the mid-1800s. Roger Tichborne drowned and a more than 10-year-old court case ensued involving a man from the half his height and twice his weight trying to claim his inheritance.
Edugyan explained how his early drafts of Washington Black focused on the character of Tichborne himself, but quickly blossomed in front of the pampered dandy to follow the fate of 10 or 11-year-old Wash. Her discussion showed how characters and stories change during the writing process, and that a novel can speak for social justice and the power of strong individual will, VVC faculty said.
The author answered questions from VVC faculty members Jamie Fisher, Joe Pendleton, and Tim Adell. Her responses ranged from the research necessary to include obscure historical realities such as the existence of a small deaf community among the Inuit in the mid-1800s, to the pleasure she had of writing a novel with a mixture of modern realism and Dickensian coincidence, as well as women. the central roles in the novel and the strength of black women can help turn the world around when it fails to find its way back to decency.
Students Samantha Haddad and David Albarran, representatives of the VVC Associated Student Body, asked questions they posed to the students prior to the conference.
ASB Executive Senator Haddad asked the author: Why did you choose to name the main character George Washington Black?
In response, Edugyan said that when she read the story of slavery in Barbados, she said that she was struck by some of the names that had been given to slaves on various plantations because they seemed to be so full of mockery.
Giving someone a name like George Washington Black while he is a slave of the fields is to make fun of them is to say, you will never come back to anything this is a funny name because you you have no such thing in you, said Edugyan. That’s why I chose this name in particular.
Edugyan denied rumors she was working on a sequel to the novel but laughed, maybe 30 years from now. She also brought up the concept in the novels that slavery corrupted everyone involved in it, from blacks, who suffered most monstrously, to whites, who disfigured their souls by possessing other human beings. She said we are still paying the cost of this original sin of slavery.
Thank you very much for inviting me, it was such a pleasure to be able to speak to you tonight, said Edugyan at the end of the conference.
Haddad described it as a magical experience to hear the author herself and ask questions about the acclaimed novel.
The One Book One College program truly brings the campus community together and it was an honor to be there, Haddad said.
Fisher and Morgan have organized events throughout the year leading up to the Edugyans Conference. English classes have written research based on its themes and the social issues that arise from it. The artistic department organized a competition around his characters and sets. The Music Department performed songs from Barbados of the 1830s, where George Washington Wash Black, the hero of the novels, begins his adventure of freedom and self-discovery. The library has organized book clubs and presented workshops on producing zines, digital publications made on the fly.
They will continue to plan events for the book VVC is reading for its OBOC campaign next year. The teachers are also in discussions with the Edugyans agency to make the Zoom recording accessible to the general public on YouTube.
Visit www.tinyurl.com/OBOC21 to learn more about the VVCs One Book One College program.
Tim Adell is a faculty member in the English Department at Victor Valley College.
