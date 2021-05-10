Connect with us

Entertainment

Author Esi Edugyan discusses ‘Washington Black’ slavery with students at Victor Valley College

Avatar

Published

5 hours ago

on

By


World-renowned writer Esi Edugyan recently spoke to students at Victor Valley College via Zoom about his best-selling novel about a young boy who escapes slavery in Barbados and has adventures that span the Caribbean. , to the Arctic Circle, passing through England and North Africa.

The novel, Washington Black, was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize and won the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award and the Scotiabank-Giller Prize, Canada’s most prestigious literary award. Published in 2018, it has been translated and loved around the world.

Edugyans’ visit was attended by 278 students, faculty and staff. This is the culmination of Victor Valley Colleges’ inaugural One Book One College (OBOC) program.

Under OBOC, students, faculty and staff select and read a common novel and complete projects inspired by it.

OBOC’s goal is to inspire and support community conversations, according to VVC English teachers Jamie Fisher and Brittany Morgan, who led the initiative.

It’s just a shared collective experience that happens through the magic of reading, Morgan said.

Edugyan spoke about the roots of the novels, tracing them through the Tichborne case, a scandal of the mid-1800s. Roger Tichborne drowned and a more than 10-year-old court case ensued involving a man from the half his height and twice his weight trying to claim his inheritance.

Edugyan explained how his early drafts of Washington Black focused on the character of Tichborne himself, but quickly blossomed in front of the pampered dandy to follow the fate of 10 or 11-year-old Wash. Her discussion showed how characters and stories change during the writing process, and that a novel can speak for social justice and the power of strong individual will, VVC faculty said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: