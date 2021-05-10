Ben and Erin Napier go to Hollywood with ‘Big Fish’ home renovation





Notes don’t lie Takeover of the hometown on HGTV is a true superstar, with more than 6.5 million viewers tuning in to the May 2 premiere, according to a press release from the network. Ben and Erin Napier from Hometown fame undertakes the biggest project of his career revitalizing not just a house, but an entire city, on the uplifting series. Each episode of Takeover of the hometown will have something exciting to offer. But the second part is very special for some moviegoers. Plus, it has special meaning for Erin, who is a huge fan of the film. Big fish. Ben and Erin Napier are renovating Wetumpka 1 project at a time Ben and Erin Napier | HGTV Tens of thousands of people applied to win the privilege of a citywide makeover on Takeover of the hometown. The Napiers knew it wouldn’t be easy to pick a winner. But Wetumpka, Alabama, stood out for many reasons, thanks to their small town’s pride and resilience in the face of a natural disaster. Several buildings were damaged in a hurricane in January 2019. But rather than losing hope, residents banded together to repair properties and help each other as a real community should. And now the Hometown The hosts, along with a rotating cast of HGTV and stars of Discovery +, also donate their time and talent to the project. Hosts from home town help renovate Big Fish’s house RELATED: Hometown Takeover: Ben & Erin Napier Are Friends With Sheryl Crow Here’s How They Met Movie lovers are no doubt familiar with the 2003 fantasy comedy Tim Burton Big fish. The film, based on a novel of the same name, documents a son who reconciles with his dying father. Everything is set as the backdrop of a home in a small town that just happens to be located in Wetumpka. The house is now a private residence which still bears remnants of its famous past, helping to attract tourists and Burton fans to the area. But the property was in need of some repairs. Thankfully, Erin is a huge fan of the film, so she was more than keen to restore the house to its former beauty while retaining the Hollywood charm of the film. In the episode, Erin admits that the house has personal meaning to her. She explains how actor Albert Finney, who played the oldest Edward Bloom, looked exactly like his grandfather. He died a few years before the film was released. Now the Erins family feels a special connection with Big fish. Erin Napier stayed true to the details of the Big Fish movie Ultimately, the Hometown host renovated on Big fish house to look like the movie but still be functional for the Whitfield family. She incorporated sconces from the dining room scene into the design, along with vintage brooches on the staircase and the same tile on the fireplace that fans see in the movie. Erin even contacted a wallpaper company to recreate the exact same pattern for the dining room walls. And, as you might expect, the owners were blown away by the finished product. I no longer need to be embarrassed or feel like I’m letting someone down, exclaims Shellie Whitfield, it’s perfect and beautiful and the whole town can be proud of it. Erin agrees. It might be the only home I love as much as my own home, she admits. Catch new episodes of Takeover of the hometown Sunday evenings at 8 p.m. on HGTV and streaming on Discovery +.







