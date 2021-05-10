Weekly horoscopes for the week of May 10 by the cup

Lorraine Hansberry, a Taurus.

On Tuesday, a new moon in Taurus provides the opportunity to set courageous new intentions. The stubborn and determined Taurus invites you to trust your desires, to live as if your pleasure really matters. Then on Thursday, the planet Jupiter of luck and abundance enters Compassionate Pisces, where it will remain until the end of July. It is a chance to expand your love for the world and your belief in others. It takes more than empathy to change the world, but as long as Jupiter is in Pisces, you’ll be surprised how far your kindness can take you.

If you had a choice, everything you do would have a greater purpose. Every action would be an expression of your true self and your purest desire. And in the best days, life can really be that easy and enjoyable. Other times, however, existence is duller, more ordinary. Sometimes you do things just because you have to. Sometimes because you don’t know what other option is there. This week, the important thing is to remind yourself that all of this is real life too. Even on calm days, you are alive, you grow up, you are you.

You spend so much time working slowly and steadily, with your eyes in front of you and your feet on the ground. It makes it hard to zoom out and see a wider view, to really understand how much light you’re putting out into the world, what a difference you’re making. And this week, it’s important to continue to believe that what you do matters in the long run because it does. The world would be worse without you. So even if you can’t really see the big picture, trust that your work continues to spread, that it is not in vain.

You are so good at being good to the people in your life: making them laugh, making them feel comfortable, allowing them to be the best and the sweetest versions of themselves. The problem is, these skills are often very unappreciated by others, so this week, do your best not to underestimate yourself. Treating each other well is not a luxury, but an absolute necessity in order to survive. Laughter is not an afterthought, but a fundamental part of being human. There is no virtue in despair; let yourself be leaned towards lightness when you can find it.

In difficult and dangerous times, it’s easy to start seeing everyone you come in contact with as a hidden enemy, a possible threat. And sometimes this sight can protect you, but more often than not it is worth it. This week, the rewards of community building will be more real and immediate than any danger imagined. When you strive to see others as potential friends, comrades, neighbors, the world begins to open up. Whole new futures are opening up. The confused and chaotic world begins to feel like home again.

Despite all your warm and constant trust, on your toughest days, you can be incredibly hard on yourself. It can seem like a failure in itself if you’re so full of inconsistencies that you can’t always live up to the story you’re telling yourself about who you are. But it’s a week to contradict that instinct, and to do it with pleasure. It’s time to act in a way that doesn’t fit perfectly into the grand story of your existence, but makes your life feel like it’s being lived. This week you got nothing to prove, you just gotta do it to be.

It is a beautiful and terrifying thing to realize that you are not helpless after all. Despite the many ways the world has tried to make you feel small and scared, despite all the systems and structures limiting you, your life is still yours. No one else can dictate it. Sometimes it seems frustrating or lonely, but this week it’s not necessary. There are so many people who are trying as hard as you to figure this out. This week you can turn to your friends, your community. You can find out together.

When you’re afraid of saying the wrong thing, speaking too fast, or revealing yourself too much, it becomes difficult to say anything. When you are afraid that people are waiting to judge you, to exploit any weaknesses, it becomes more and more difficult to take risks, to change. So this week, do your best to surround yourself with people you trust to be bold, honest, and real. Spend your time with those who won’t scare you in the growth mess, but who will ask questions and seek answers, right next to you.

You know full well that there is no way to be human without making mistakes sometimes, without being clumsy and making mistakes. You would just feel more comfortable if you could take all of your missteps in secret. He seems unbearably vulnerable to grow in public, to change his mind where other people can see him. But it’s so important right now not to let that stop you. This week, the rewards of connecting with other people, even if it’s awkward, even when there is a risk of embarrassment, are so much greater than the risks.

It’s a week to remember some of the things you’ve forgotten about yourself: how funny, kind, daring, and brave you are. There are so many aspects of you that only come to life in the company of other people. It’s not a bad thing or a sign that those parts of you are less authentic. This week, allow yourself to reclaim some lost sense of what it means to be you: not just in the hallways resounding with your own head, but in the beautiful, busy world outside.

Sometimes it feels like the real wisdom is slipping away: as if you are stuck here in the hectic and noisy world, while the magic happens elsewhere, far above the mundane. This week, however, try to believe that whatever you are looking for people, feelings, ideas are here in the world with you. You don’t have to fashion your personality into something different, and you don’t have to travel to a distant secret realm. The world is full of ordinary sadness and ordinary pain, but it also contains all the happiness you are looking for.

This week, progress might be hard to recognize at first. It may seem like you are just going around in circles, covering the same ground, repeating the same lessons over and over again. But know that none of your work is wasted. None of your thoughts come in vain. Sometimes it is necessary, even useful, to try more than once or to retrace your steps, and there is nothing wrong with that. You cannot know where all your efforts will lead, you can only trust that they are valuable, that they are powerful, that they are worth your time.

One had the impression, lately, that the world had extorted all its mystery from it, as all wonder had been replaced by a sad and dreary platitude. This week, however, your imagination will come alive. You may feel curiosity and purpose; the world around you can light up with meaning. It takes time to feel fully present in your life again, to convince yourself that this damaged world is still a home worth living in, but this week can show you that surprises are still possible, that there is still some magic left.

