Longtime Australian TV personality Bert Newton has leg amputated





Australian TV legend Bert Newton needed a leg amputation due to a life-threatening infection. The 82-year-old underwent surgery in Melbourne on Saturday. Newton has been in the hospital for six weeks after a Christmas toe infection failed to heal. Radio entertainment reporter Peter Ford broke the news Monday morning after receiving a call from Newton’s wife Patti on Sunday night. “Bert got the ultimatum, you only have a few months to live, but if you have this operation and we have your leg amputated, you could have many years to come,” he told 3AW. . “So that was the choice and Bert clearly chose to stay, because he loves Patti, obviously he loves children, he loves grandchildren.” He said Bert Newton was “in a good mood” and his leg had been amputated below the knee. A series of medical specialists and vascular surgeons had investigated the worsening infection, although it didn’t seem too severe when it started around Christmas. In a horrible state of health for the popular showbiz couple, Patti Newton is also recovering from a broken ankle after a fall. Her management says she won’t be making any further comment at this point. But several entertainment figures have posted their reaction to the news of the operation on his Instagram page. “Dear Patti just heard from Bert … So sorry to hear about such dramatic and stressful changes in both of your lives. Sending a lot of love and strength to both of you,” the radio presenter wrote. Jane Kennedy. “I send you so much love and Bert with everything that’s going on in your world. You are an amazing couple and we only wish you good things to come,” wrote TV presenter Angela Bishop. Last November, Patti Newton posted a photo of her husband lying in a hospital bed wearing a mask. “Bert has been to the hospital, everything is fine,” she said. “He has a lot of life to do.” Newton has battled several health issues in the past, including hospitalization with pneumonia in 2017. He also underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2012.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos