In his 1942 essay The Myth of Sisyphus, the philosopher Albert Camus wrote about Sisyphus’s eternal and cyclical task: pushing a rock up a mountain, watching it roll, then starting over, with a sort of resigned acceptance and to reluctantly. Focusing only on the task at hand, Camus theorized that Sisyphus had no time for the gods, no time for larger questions about his own existence, no theories about the purpose of life. His god was this rock, his existence pushed him upward, and his goal was to chase him every time he rolled down, and start his task over again. Each atom of this stone, each mineral flake of this nocturnal mountain, in itself, forms a world. The struggle for heights itself is enough to fill a man’s heart. We must imagine Sisyphus happy, wrote Camus. Finding beauty in boredom might be the only way to stay sane.

I evoke Sisyphus not only because this fourth episode of Easttown mare is titled Poor Sisyphus, but because this mythical figure, and the kind of existential inevitability it represents, comes up a lot in pop culture about detectives. There is therefore many sad detectives, from Matthew Rhyss Perry Mason to Matthew McConaugheys Rust Cohle to Olivia Colmans Ellie Miller to Morgan Freemans William Somerset to Dominic Wests Jimmy McNulty. Think about what Wendell Pierces Bunk Moreland said to McNulty more than once: You are no good for people. They are characters tortured by the fact that all the good they do catch a bad guy, lock him up, take drugs off the streets, solve a murder can’t fix the damage that has already been done. Some of them even by themselves!

Their obsession keeps them away from people because they are so committed to work. They can’t maintain the relationships because they are so committed to the job. They can’t trust anyone because They are so engaged in the work. Is all of this a certain level of copaganda, as it suggests that a pure the desire for justice is the cause of this martyrdom behavior? Sure! No argument on my part! But I think the best TV shows or the best movies of this genre show how the system corrupts, how bureaucracy blocks justice, and how some entrenched type of power leads to selective morality. I’m not surprised that Mare, now sidelined from work because she planted heroin on the mother of her grandsons, is still working on the case and still trying to figure out what happened to Erin and, as we now know, which is still happening to Katie Bailey and now Missy Sager (Sasha Frolova). Mare did bad things. Does that make her a bad person? Perhaps. If so, would that make her somehow After equipped to catch another bad person? Maybe also. Right now I just wanna drink these beers and talk about finding these girls, if it’s okay, she says to Colin when he asks her why she’s hanging up. What does this diversion mean? At least on some level, Mare still has the ability to feel shame.

We see a Chastened Pool from the very beginning of Poor Sisyphus. She keeps telling Helen and Siobhan what she did to Carrie and that she has been suspended since; she gratefully accepts Loris No, I won’t let you down when Mare asks her if her best friend is ready to give up too. Is resting her head on Loris’s shoulder the only gesture of physical affection we see Mare making towards someone else? Drew doesn’t count; maybe she loves this child too much. And sex with Richard doesn’t count; sex is not always the same as intimacy. Whatever connection Mare and Lori may be, this is perhaps the most important relationship in the lives of the ancients. When Mare says to Colin, trust me. Teenage girls are fucking devious, does she think about everything the two of them used to do? And was it all remotely close to what Erin was forced to do: join an online escort service under the alias Jasmine so she could pay for the DJs ear surgery, which neither Kenny nor Dylan wanted to pay?

Questions, questions. Let’s try another: who is the father of DJs? It’s neither Frank nor Dylan, both of which are negative. Is this Deacon Mark? Colin, working on the sans Mare case, certainly seems to lean that way since being told Mark ended up in Easttown after the parents of a 14-year-old girl in her last ward accused him sexual misconduct. (Peters sardonic little smile slips after telling Deacon Mark, I was starting to think you were avoiding me. Were you? Actor is really showing something solid, which I certainly hadn’t anticipated.) What about Kenny? Uncle Billy? You never really know what families are like, neither from the outside as a spectator, nor from the inside, where views and opinions can vary from person to person. Think Siobhan’s documentary about his brother Kevin, who taps into his lingering affection and love for him; Think about Mares’ memories of Kevin and Carrie breaking into her home, stealing her money for drugs, calling her a fucking liar and a fucking stupid bitch. Again, what Mare did to Carrie is wrong. But those memories, at least from Mares ‘point of view, certainly make me understand why trusting Carries’ sobriety is so difficult for Mare and why she worries so much about the possibility of losing Drew.

Mainly because the loss looks like his capture in Easttown. A year after Katie Bailey’s disappearance, her mother Dawn suffers new pain as the victim of a scam by Beths-addicted brother Freddie who tries to swindle Dawn $ 5,000 by posing as the kidnapper of Katies, and telling her that hell sets Katie free if she pays up. Everything about Dawns ‘story this week reveals that she takes care of Katies’ daughter; her journey to the meeting point with the man she doesn’t yet know is Freddie, especially the shot of Dawn walking to the abandoned house in pitch blackness was nowhere heartbreaking. And it’s doubly painful because Dawn doesn’t know what we’re doing: that Katie is still alive and being owned by the same man who now has Missy. He targets sex workers, and he keeps them in what looks like a run down restaurant: Bennies Tavern. Colin is on the right track that these two cases are linked, but where does that leave Erin?

And, speaking of Colin: Where does his adorably shy request from Mare come from? them? They are no longer partners, now that they are suspended, and in fact, they have never really been officially partners at all, since they work for different units. Mare isn’t exactly saying yes, but I think the tiny smile she gives him tips that way. Notice how she described Richard as a friend, not a boyfriend or, more honestly, the guy I’m sleeping with. Why not? Mare is nothing if not brutally direct. Maybe what Colin said earlier happened to him: it’s ma Mare. She doesn’t love him enough to tell him the truth about why she returned to Jess ‘apartment, or about finding Erins diaries, but Mares’ self-preservation instinct doesn’t seem to s. ‘Stop. Pity. If Mare paused for a second while pushing her boulder up that mountain, staying next to Colin for a bit might be pretty nice.

Our last Oh please no don’t do this scene: Dylan hovering over the DJ cradle with that pillow in his hands.

How do you determine the order in which six people put rubbish in a car trunk? How do you even position your body to do this?

A what? What is a family reunion? explains so much about the Sheehans. Related: You Know Things Go Wrong When Helen Calls Mare By Her Full Name: Mary Ann!

I’ve seen theories circulating online that Father Dan Hastings may be Erin’s real abuser, and Deacon Mark is just covering it up. I don’t think there is any evidence to suggest this yet, but since Neal Huff played a survivor of sexual abuse by a Catholic priest in Projector, that would certainly be a discrepancy.

Have you ever given yourself a break? Richard ask Mare, and hey man, that lady is done with of them dates for Saturday night! She’s doing something right!

Where are the Erins magazines? And what is the significance of the date on Erins’ necklace that Mare finds hidden: May 29, 2017? If it was the DJ’s birthday, why hide this pendant?

Mare and Helen are definitely going to have a conversation with Siobhan about Anne, right? I don’t know how much of an age gap it is. Siobhan is a high school student; Anne is either a freshman or a sophomore, I think? but Mare describing the latter as this woman does not bode well for the future of this relationship.

Dawn had Obama 2012 and Bernie 2016 bumper stickers on her car, which places her among the left-wing majority in Chester County: it went for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

Helen is hiding an ice cream in a bag of frozen vegetables? Genie.

Let the healing begin! Mare starts therapy, and honestly? Hold on, lady, You need it.