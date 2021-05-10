Corrie actor Seb Franklin shares behind-the-scenes photos of brutal hate attack script

It was the powerful soap storyline that brought the nation to floods of tears and actor Harry Visinoni gave a behind-the-scenes look as he and his castmates filmed the savage hate crime attack on Seb Franklin. and Nina Lucas.

Harry, whose likeable character Seb died from horrific injuries during Friday night’s episodes after he and his girlfriend were attacked by a vile gang of teenagers, shared a collection of photos taken as he and his comrades were working on the heartbreaking story inspired by the death of goth Sophie Lancaster in 2007.

A photo shared on Harry’s Instagram shows the dramatic makeup applied to the 21-year-old actor for the emotional scenes at the hospital.

Another shows co-star Sally Carman playing her mother Abi and Harry’s girlfriend Ellie Isaacs in matching black dresses as Sally gives a thumbs up.







Due to social distancing, Ellie played Sally’s hand in the heartbreaking scenes as a distraught Abi kept watch at the bedside.

Harry, who has been playing Seb since 2016, also shared a photo of himself and his co-star Mollie Gallagher outside Roy’s Rolls cafe where goth Nina works and a photo of the couple with the actors playing the wild teens who have attacked the couple, including Maximus Evans. (Corey Brent) and Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan) inside the Jamila House Community Center.

“Great love for the team, an incredibly talented group of people,” he wrote.







Millie replied: “Seb missing already.”

And Mollie sent a flood of love hearts in response.

Praise poured in for the script of work with the Sophie Lancaster Foundation launched in memory of Sophie to promote tolerance and acceptance of others.

The attack on Nina and Seb is similar to what happened to Sophie when she and her boyfriend Robert Maltby were attacked in Stubbylee Park, Bacup because they were members of the goth subculture.







As a result, Sophie, 20, died of her injuries.

“Good luck in the future and thank you very much for covering this scenario!” a spectator told Harry.

“I’m goth and have been through similar issues of physical bullying, not Sophie and Robs / Nina and Seb, but the assault is assault and the issues need to be brought up. Thank you!”

And another commented, “Good luck and well done on the script. I’m sure you made Sophie proud.”







Harry has said he would now like to work in the theater and has since shared a music video of himself traveling to London ‘on exciting things’.





“The past five years have been the best education you could ask for, but there is obviously still a lot to learn,” he said.

“Acting on stage is the next step in continuing to develop and learn.

“Other than that, I’m going to follow my nose, see where it takes me, keep having fun and building my career in whatever role it is.”

Speaking proudly of Corrie’s script, he said, “I see the script as part of a larger process of eradicating stigma through education.

“Hope this starts the conversation, it’s just about protecting people

the right to be who they are and to feel safe doing so. “