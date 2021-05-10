Death of actors fuels vaccine hesitancy in Tamil Nadu amid Covid outbreak, misinformation adds fire

Text size:

Chennai: KR Gopalan, a 24-year-old doctoral student from Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is adamant. He will not get the Covid-19 vaccine. “I don’t want to do the injection. I don’t know the side effects or how it will affect my body in a few years. So if I’m not 100% sure, I won’t accept it, ”he told ThePrint.

Gopalan is not the only one. Despite high levels of education and a fairly robust health infrastructure, reluctance to immunize is reportedly endemic in Tamil Nadu.

The vaccination campaign in the state continues to be slow and exceeds the national average. According to data from the Ministry of Health, on Sunday, Tamil Nadu had administered 48,14,633 first doses of the vaccine, or 6.31% of the total population, and 1,608,046 second doses, which represents only 2.11% of its population. .

This is concerning as Tamil Nadu has seen an increase in the number of cases in recent days. Tamil Nadu recorded 27,000 cases on Saturday and is one of 12 states in the country with more than 1 lakh of active cases.

One of the reasons given for widespread suspicion about the Covid vaccine is the death of Tamil actor Vivekh last month. The popular comic book actor died on April 17 after suffering massive cardiac arrest. He had received the vaccine just a day before.

A strong supporter of Covid vaccines, Vivekh secured his dose with Secretary of State for Health J. Radhakrishnan and other government officials. He collapsed the next day and was admitted to the hospital where he died.

After his death, the fear of vaccines was palpable across the state. It even prompted Radhakrishnan to address a press meeting where he explained that Vivekh’s cardiac arrest had no connection with the Covid vaccine. And yet the hesitation continues.

Dr AD Boscoraja, from the public health service of Kovilpatti, district of Thoothukudi, hometown of Vivekh, noted that it was difficult to convince people to get vaccinated.

A lot of people don’t convey the exact fear they have in mind, which makes it difficult for us to convince them. But since it’s voluntary, we don’t force people. Soon they will realize its safety, said Dr Boscoraja.

Tamil Nadu has a long history of reluctance to vaccinate. According to the National Family Health Survey-4 (2014-16), coverage of basic vaccines in the state was 69% despite some of the best health indicators.

A study based in Chennai in 2019, publishedin theIndian Journal of Community Medicine,said: “The main factors in vaccine hesitancy (in Tamil Nadu) were skepticism about new vaccines, concerns about safety and fear of side effects, and the feeling that vaccines against rare diseases are not necessary. “

Vaccine hesitation and misinformation in rural Tamil Nadu

The problem of vaccine reluctance is even more serious in rural Tamil Nadu, and most appear to stem from rumors and misinformation.

Yelu Malai, a 36-year-old resident of Chitravadi village in Kancheepuram district, has not yet been vaccinated and does not plan to do so. Our whole village did not take the vaccine because we were told it caused the death of some people, he said.

Others fear that the side effects will not allow them to work. Usha and her brother, who are both farmers in Chitravadi, said they did not want to be vaccinated because it is peak farming season and they believe the vaccine will cause a fever for 10 to 15 days. .

“People come to our village to ask us to be vaccinated but we cannot. If we vaccinate now, we will have a fever for 10 to 15 days, which is not good for our farm. In order to keep our immunity strong, we eat citrus fruits and drink concoctions of kabasura kudineer and nilavembu kashayam (Siddha Drugs).

Although circulating Covid vaccines are known to cause side effects such as fever and body aches, most wear off within a day or two. The two vaccines licensed for use in India are described as safe, although researchers are watching for potential side effects. But with little information disseminated in rural areas, most do not know it.

In a government hospital in Chengalpattu, located on the outskirts of Chennai, some health workers were also initially afraid of getting the vaccine, but now the situation has improved.

During the months of January and February, even healthcare workers hesitated. More than effectiveness, people worried about side effects. From March 1, when we opened the vaccination to the general public, people started to come forward. On average, around 300 people showed up for vaccination, said Dr Parameshwari, Nodal Immunization Manager.

Tamil Nadu faces vaccine shortage

Besides the reluctance, Tamil Nadu also faces a serious shortage of vaccines.

According to G. Prakash, former commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the capital recorded around 6,000 cases per day, but only 22% of the population had been vaccinated so far.

“My goal was 25 lakh vaccinated at the end of April and 40 lakh at the end of May. However, the offer is a constraint, ”he said.

The central government has given just over 70 lakh doses to Tamil Nadu, according to GCC officials, while Chennai’s population alone is 75 to 80 lakh.

This shortage is cited as the reason why vaccination of 18-45 year olds has not even started in rural areas.

At the government hospital in Chengalpattu, only people over the age of 45 are vaccinated.

Due to the limited supply of vaccines, we only vaccinate people over 45 years of age. So far, we have only received orders to vaccinate this group of people. said Dr Parameshwari.

Doctors try to reduce vaccine wastage

Since the start of vaccinations in the country, Tamil Nadu has led the list of states with the highest vaccine wastage with 8.8%.

In Madhuranthakam, a district of Chengalpattu region, one of the four vaccination centers was vacant at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The health worker there, who declined to be named, said: So far six people have come forward. This means that a vial has been opened, if no one shows up today it will be wasted. A single vial of vaccine can inoculate 10 people.

Meanwhile, at a government hospital in the same district, a senior doctor fired a 50-year-old man when he came for the vaccine. We have vaccinated 10 people today. If we open a new vial for him, it could be wasted if more people don’t show up. Better for him to come tomorrow morning when other residents show up, she said.

According to Dr K. Kolandaswamy, former head of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Authority, vaccine wastage was high due to the open vial policy.

“During the vaccination program against measles, rabies, etc., health workers were trained to vaccinate even if a person presented. Now this has become a problem because the Covid-19 vaccine is valuable and must be used within 4 hours of opening. Our workers have evolved with the need of the hour and are now using the vaccine wisely, said Dr Kolandasamy.

Showing better prospects for vaccination in the future, Kolandaswamy added that reluctance to vaccinate in the state has subsided after the second wave hit the country. ” he said.

(Edited by Rachel John)

