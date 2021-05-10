Irish expats in the US asked to rank Hollywood’s best (and worst) attempts with an Irish accent

HOLLYWOODS BEST and the Worst Irish accent attempts were revealed in a study that saw Irish Expats rate some of the most famous attempts ever made in cinema.

With bad Irish accents in the headlines thanks to the nightmarish efforts of Emily Blunt, Christopher Walken and Jamie Dornan in Irish romantic comedy Wild Mountain Thyme, experts at language learning app Babbel decided to investigate. .

They asked Irish expats in the United States to vote for what they considered to be the best accent from their native country to ever be attempted by an American (non-Irish) actor playing an Irish character in a big movie.

Irish expatriates and heritage organizations in the United States – including the New York Irish Center (www.newyorkirishcenter.org) and the Irish Cultural Center of New England (www.irishculture.org), which have over 20,000 members between them – to note the attempts of Irish accent actors in the highest grossing films in which an American actor played an Irish character (in a leading or supporting role).

Participants were given short snippets for each on-screen attempt at an Irish accent and were asked to rank them out of 5.

Meryl Streep was voted Hollywood Star with Most Compelling Irish Accent thanks to her performance as Kate Mundy in The Little Seen Dancing at Lughnasa (1998), which earned it 3 out of 5 stars.

The film revolves around the life of the five Mundy sisters, who live in a cottage outside of Ballybeg, County Donegal. The older sister, Kate, played by Streep, is a devout Catholic matriarch and the local schoolteacher.

More surprisingly, was the presence of Brad Pitt in second place for his starring turn as Francis Frankie McGuire in the poorly received action thriller. What belongs to the demon (1997). It got 2.6 stars out of 5.

Pitt played an IRA member in the movie sent to America to get missiles to shoot down British helicopters. The film, which also starred Harrison Ford, was a critical and commercial flop.

The accent of Julia Roberts in Michael collins, in which she plays Kitty Kiernan, the fiancé of Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins, was voted third best (2.4).

On the flip side, there was bad news for Michael J Fox, who scored a miserable 1.1 out of five star for his brief appearance as the Irish ancestor of Martys Seamus McFly in Back to the future III (1990).

Seamus emigrated to America fromBallyboghil, County Dublin, at the end of the 19th century.

Julie Hansen, CEO of Babbel said: There is a tradition of American actors attempting an Irish brogue, and while critics have commented on their success (or not), it seemed fair to ask the real experts for their opinion.

We’re celebrating the American actors who have nailed one of the world’s most distinct accents – easy to approach, but hard to get.

The ranking from best to worst of the ten actors (with information about their roles, gross US domestic numbers) is as follows:

Meryl Streep as Kate Mundy in Dancing at Lughnasa (1998) – 3.0 / 5.0 – $ 2,287,818

Brad Pitt as Francis “Frankie” McGuire in The Devils Own (1997) – 2.6 / 5 – $ 42,868,348

Julia Roberts as Kitty Kiernan in Michael collins (1996) – 2.4 / 5 – $ 11,092,559

Richard Gere as Declan Joseph Mulqueen in The Jackal (1997) -2.0 / 5 – $ 54,930,280

Cameron Diaz as Jenny Everdeane in New York gangs (2002) – 1.8 / 5 – $ 77,812,000

Tommy Lee Jones as Ryan Gaerity in Breath (1994) – 1.7 / 5 – $ 30,156,002

Leonardo DiCaprio as Amsterdam Vallon in New York gangs (2002) – 1.4 / 5 – $ 77,812,000

Tom Cruise as Joseph Donnelly in Far (1992) – 1.4 / 5 – $ 58,883,840

Chris ODonnell as Jack Foley in Circle of friends (1995) – 1.3 / 5 – $ 23,389,975

Michael J. Fox as Seamus McFly in Back to the future III (1990) – 1.1 / 5 – $ 88,277,583