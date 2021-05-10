Chrissy Teigen, Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry Dating App Drama Explained





The now infamous Ben Affleck video was shared by actress Nivine Jay and has now been viewed over 8.6 million times. Thinking back to the time when I paired up with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was wrong so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram, the actress wrote on his video. Affleck, it seems, didn’t take the rejection so well (or maybe was kidding?) And responded by sending Jay a video on Instagram. Nivine, why did you argue with me? His me, he says in the very close-up self-shot video. For those who missed it, the Missing girl actor separated from his girlfriend Ana de Armas (Knives Out) earlier in 2021 after a somewhat confusing and high-profile romance. The publication of his video post sparked an online debate, including over whether to share private videos or celebrity posts. So many people just wonder Why Affleck would choose to do thatrecord and save videos from private chats, an unusual behaviorothers pointed out that his statement seemed to make sense. Of course, from the short clip, it’s hard to draw any firm conclusions that Affleck thinks her fame alone should give her a chance with dating app users. The conversation was sparked again when a 19-year-old TikTok user named Kate Haralson shared and then deleted a FaceTime date with Friends actor Matthew Perry in this case, Perry didn’t know he was being recorded. “When you team up with Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he faces you and plays 20 questions with you,” she wrote on her now-deleted TikTok.

Kate Haralson / Matthew Perry While the video was eventually deleted, Haralson claimed she was bullied for her Page six that her motivation in posting the video was greater than herself. Perry is 51, more than three decades older than Haralson who claims he posted the video to draw attention to the trend of older male celebrities to take advantage of younger women on dating apps. A lot of people said I’m a bully and bad guy for posting this, and it made me feel a little bit bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young people. girls and that’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of, Haralson explained. Since the video’s publication, Haralson has been removed from Raya for violating her privacy rules. Beyond simply further confirming the well-documented phenomenon that while the preferences of heterosexual women of partner age like they do, men do not, there is a broader discussion about the power to have. Beyond a few decades of life experience and wealth that men like Affleck and Perry have in front of their romantic targets, they also ride the power, influence and allure of their fame. For her part, Teigen, a social media resident, condemned the whole situation. I agree celebrities shouldn’t be making these desperate and scary video replies about Raya, but it’s sticky to post private messages, Teigen tweeted. Both of you are wrong, congratulations.







