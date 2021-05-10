Shahid Kapoor thanks fans for turning 18 in Bollywood; mom Neliima Azeem reacts





Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor completed 18 years in the industry on April 10, 2021. To celebrate his milestone, the actor took his social media handle checked out and expressed his gratitude to his fans. In his latest Instagram entry, the actor can be seen lying on the grass while looking at the camera for a selfie. Instagraming the photo, he wrote a brief caption, which read, “Thanks everyone for all the wishes. It’s always special to be 18. Stay real. Be the change. Find every possible moment to be grateful.” Tomorrow is today. “ Shahid Kapoor ends 18 at B’wood Within hours, the photo was published on the Jab we met actor’s stream has managed to collect over a million double taps and continues to count. Many of Kapoor’s 30 million Instagram followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Red heart and fire emoticons were commonplace in his comment box. Interestingly, among many others, Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neliima Azeem also reacted to her son’s milestone. She dropped two comments. In the first comment, she blessed Shahid while she went gaga over her selfie in the second. Learn more about Shahid Kapoor’s debut film Although Kapoor was featured inDil to pagal hai (1997) and Language (1999) as a background dancer, her first feature film was the 2003 release Ishq vishk. The Aven-of-Ageromance film was directed by Ken Ghosh and the film’s star cast also featured Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra, and Shenaz Treasury. The film was a BO success. The main pair of Kapoor and Rao grew in popularity and the duo got together for several projects after-Ishq vishkthe Liberation. Professionally, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in 2019 Kabir Singh |, in which he had a romance with actor Kiara Advani. Although the film received criticism online directed at it for the glamourise of misogyny and toxic masculinity, it turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of this year. The film was a Hindi remake of a Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy. Currently, Shahid Kapoor is preparing for his next film Jersey, which is also a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The original film starred popular Southern actor Nani in the lead. The sports drama will revolve around a former cricketer, who decides to play for his son again. IMAGE: INSTAGRAM SHAHID KAPOOR Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest entertainment news and headlines.







