Blippi Stevin John actor replaced in latest YouTube episode, leaving fans puzzled





Blippi, the energetic character at the center of hugely popular YouTube educational videos, has been portrayed by a new actor – and fans have certainly noticed. Actor Stevin John, real name Stephen J. Grossman, is credited with creating the character and has played the role since Blippi’s online debut in February 2014. In doing so, the show has recorded over 9.5 billion views on YouTube, 12.4 million subscribers and is now dubbed into Spanish, Portuguese, German and Arabic. On Saturday May 8, however, a new actor stepped in in Blippi’s iconic blue and orange outfit. Newsweek reached out to the show’s producers to ask about the staff change, which some fans were quick to point out. Account manager Laura Hardin wrote on Facebook: “So … we just tried the new ‘Blippi’. My 21 month old wasn’t really interested. I tried to convince him, got over it. pissed off and threw his shovel at his dad. Needless to say he does NOT like change. It was perfectly fine when we put on old Blippi lol. “ Web developer Bobby Dawson tweeted: “… didn’t they think my extremely observant 4 year old would notice a different guy playing #blippi? “ Another dad, Jason Jones, reflected, “Today there was a new guy portraying Blippi, and I wondered if it was like Dr. Who, where every few years he or she regenerates.” While a mother wrote, “What the hell happened to? #blippi? My child noticed within 4 seconds that it was a different guy and she was checked … “ Rachel Catherine, from Virginia, suggested, “I wish Blippi could just introduce us to his ‘friend’ and maybe he could wear the same outfit with different colors.” Who is the new Blippi? The change came after the show’s producers teased the upcoming episode earlier today on Instagram and Facebook. “Due to popular demand we are bringing you all more Blippi from The Live Show!” he read. “Don’t miss the launch of ‘Learn with Blippi’ tomorrow on Blippi’s YouTube channel. Who’s ready !?” The actor in the latest YouTube episode appears to be from the New York production of “Blippi The Musical,” a live show that has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show is slated to return to theaters in July. In October 2019, the creators of the show “Blippi Live” declared BuzzFeed News Ticket holders would be reminded that John would not appear in production and that a refund would be offered to those who thought otherwise.







