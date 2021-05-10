Anthony Mackie discusses the challenges of being a black filmmaker in Hollywood today: ‘It becomes a melting pot of ridicule’

Anthony Mackie recently became the first black actor to play Captain America. The news came after the conclusion of the hit Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and fans immediately began to speculate on a potential Captain america 4 movie.

Even though Mackie has become more of a public figure in recent years thanks to Marvel productions, he is not a newcomer to the film industry. His career spans over 20 years, so he has seen and done more than many people realize.

While in Hollywood, Mackie saw the difficulties black actors have in landing lead roles in big movies, as well as getting their own movies made. The talented actor detailed the challenges of being a black filmmaker in Hollywood in a recent interview.

Anthony Mackie says ‘My Raineys Black Bottom’ should have been adapted into a movie years ago

Mackie opened up about the difficulty of filming noir films during a conversation with Hot 97. Specifically, he noted how the Oscar nominated drama Black stockings Ma Raineys should have been adapted from the play of the same name much earlier.

August Wilson sort of did something that we don’t talk about enough and celebrate enough, and he was a dear friend, Mackie said. I had known him for a very long time, and his play should have been made into movies. It’s a little sad that we had to wait until his death for him to receive his due. These coins have been around since the 80s, why it takes 30 weird few years to finally get a movie Fences, to make a movie My Rainey? These are prolific stories in an incredible span of 100 years of black America’s experience.

Mackie added that often black actors have to work really hard to ensure that important films such as Black stockings Ma Raineys to do.

As black actors, we have to lend our fame to make sure those plays are made into movies, Mackie said.

He says getting a ‘greenlit’ movie in Hollywood is tough for lower-level actors

Later in the interview, host Ebro Darden claimed times have changed for black actors as they can now find financial support and cast for their own projects like never before. Mackie agreed, but he also shared one of his Hollywood observations.

Well you have to look at what goes into the idea of ​​an enlightened project, okay? Mackie said. So the reality is, if you’re Matt Damon, if you’re Leonardo DiCaprio, if you’re Will Smith, Hollywood has become a business of passionate projects, right? So all you do is your passion to do it. I’m trying to make my film. So if you are one of the big stars, your passion is everyone’s passion. But if you are just a B-level actor who is truly fascinated by a project and wants to make it happen, your passion is your passion.

Anthony Mackie Says There Are Still Many Obstacles For Black Actors Looking To Make Movies

Mackie claimed that there are a lot of people in Hollywood who are happy to shut down an actor’s plans, so fighting to get a movie to make can be an uphill battle.

You have so many agents and so many people on the way stopping these projects, Mackie said. Like, their joy in life is to say no to you. They wake up every morning with a tough, like, Ooh, who am I not telling today? So the problem is, we let so many people stop us from creating our content that it’s nearly impossible to make a movie. You have to fight with so many lawyers, so many agents, so many people in the industry, so many friends who are jealous of you, who want the job you have but can’t do what you do. do. And it just becomes a melting pot of ridicule that makes it almost impossible for your passion to be everyone’s passion.