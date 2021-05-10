Meghan Fox says ‘Hollywood is not for women who are mothers, having lives’





Recently, Hollywood actress Megan Fox, a mother of three, appeared on Kelly Clarksons’ talk show and referred to them as being a mom who works in the entertainment industry. During the conversation with Clarkson, the actress said that Hollywood has yet to adjust for women to have lives and be mothers. “Hollywood is not suited to women and we actually have lives and are moms. As an actor it’s very ruthless because you can’t be in front of the camera once you get past a certain point. pregnancy, once you have the baby, it’s like you’re going to have to leave to breastfeed every two hours and it costs us money and insurance, Fox said on the show. Megan also added that after having a child, there was always pressure to return to work. “There’s this thing in this industry like Are you giving up? Are you just a mom now? There’s this weird pressure that also creates guilt. You’re going to work too early to satisfy these people,” said- it. The American actress also said that there is immense pressure to lose weight quickly during pregnancy. “The problem is in your brain, you love giving birth and it’s like OK, well, I have to lose 30 pounds in eight weeks. These things are really stressful and you are supposed to bond, feed and feed your baby. Fox added. Meghan imitates Britney Spears Meghan also emulated singer Britney Spears on the chat show, she sang in a high pitched tone characteristic of Britney is known for: “I’m not a girl, not a woman yet”. She also explained why Britney is her go-to artist in air travel. She remembered the days when she flew once a week for work, even though she was afraid of flying. “What I did and what I recommend to people if you run into turmoil and you’re like, ‘I don’t like what that feels like,’ I would play some music that I just knew I wasn’t going to do. not die, which to me was Britney Spears, like the archives from when I was young. This is not the soundtrack of my death. So, it always made me feel better. You’re not going to meet God on a kind of, ‘Oh baby, baby,’ and then you died and you know all the mysteries of the universe at that point in time. So for me that was really helpful, ”a Fox said. (With ANI inputs) (Image credits: MEGHAN FOX INSTAGRAM) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest entertainment news and headlines.







