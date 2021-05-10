Seth Rogen doesn’t plan to work with his friend James Franco





Photo: Randy Holmes via Getty Images When asked a new sunday Time interview about working with a friend and frequent former collaborator James Franco in the years following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor, says Rogen, the truth is I didn’t, and I didn’t have no plans to do so at the moment. When asked if he believed the charges against his Pineapple Express costar, Rogen replied, what I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment, and I would never cover or hide the actions of someone who does, or knowingly put someone in a situation where he was around someone like that. In January 2018, five women publicly accused Franco sexual misconduct, including sexual coercion and exploitation, which the actor denied through his lawyers. Two women, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, filed a lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Franco attempted to use his now-defunct Studio 4 theater school as a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education. . The actor settled the dispute with Gaal and Tither-Kaplan in February this year. Last month, actress Charlyne Yi revealed on Instagram that she tried to leave Francos The disaster artist after learning of the charges against him alleging production, he then attempted to bribe me with a bigger acting role and call Rogen as one of the facilitators supporting the actor. Seth Rogen was one of the producers of this movie, so he is aware of the bribe and the reasons why I quit, she wrote. Seth also made a sketch on SNL with Franco allowing Franco to attack the children. Right after Franco was caught. In his interview, Rogen expressed his regrets SNL joke, which shed light on an incident in which Franco proposed to a 17-year-old on Instagram, as well as for a statement he made four years later claiming he would continue working with his friend . I think back to a joke I madeSaturday Night Livein 2014 and I very much regret making that joke, Rogen says now. It was a terrible joke, honestly. And I also think back to that 2018 interview where I said I would continue to work with James, and the truth is, I haven’t and don’t plan on doing it right now. When asked if the end of their professional relationship is a coincidence, Rogen replies: No. It is not a coincidence. As to whether he still maintains a personal friendship with his It is the end costar, however, Rogen begs. I don’t know if I can define that now during this interview, he says. I can say it, uh, you know, it changed a lot of things in our relationship and our dynamics. When asked if this change was painful, Rogen replies, yes. But not as painful and difficult as for many of the other people involved. I have no mercy for myself in this situation.

